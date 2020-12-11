Friday’s Insider Report: Director invests nearly $1.7-million in this stock yielding 4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On Dec. 3, director Bill Holland invested nearly $1.7-million in shares of CI. He purchased 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.9316.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current yield exceeding 4 per cent.
Last month, this financials stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, in addition to the Toronto Stock Exchange.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)
On Dec. 7, Bryan DeNeve, senior vice-president – business development and commercial services, exercised his options, receiving 46,592 shares at a cost per share of $24.88, and sold 46,592 shares at a price per share of $35.27. Net proceeds exceeded $484,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Between Dec. 5-7, Kate Chisholm, senior vice-president – planning, stakeholder relations and chief sustainability officer, exercised her options, receiving 36,966 shares at a cost per share of $24.88, and sold 36,966 shares at a price per share of $35.27. Net proceeds exceeded $384,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)
On Dec. 3, co-founder, director and the company’s former chief financial officer André Imbeau exercised his options, receiving 6,255 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $28.53, and sold 6,255 shares at an average price per share of approximately $97.02. Net proceeds totaled over $428,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)
On Dec. 7, chief operating officer Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares at a price per share of US$59.81, leaving 100,039 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$8.9-million, excluding commission charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.