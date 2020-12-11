 Skip to main content

Friday’s Insider Report: Director invests nearly $1.7-million in this stock yielding 4%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Story continues below advertisement

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On Dec. 3, director Bill Holland invested nearly $1.7-million in shares of CI. He purchased 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.9316.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current yield exceeding 4 per cent.

Last month, this financials stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, in addition to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 7, Bryan DeNeve, senior vice-president – business development and commercial services, exercised his options, receiving 46,592 shares at a cost per share of $24.88, and sold 46,592 shares at a price per share of $35.27. Net proceeds exceeded $484,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Between Dec. 5-7, Kate Chisholm, senior vice-president – planning, stakeholder relations and chief sustainability officer, exercised her options, receiving 36,966 shares at a cost per share of $24.88, and sold 36,966 shares at a price per share of $35.27. Net proceeds exceeded $384,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On Dec. 3, co-founder, director and the company’s former chief financial officer André Imbeau exercised his options, receiving 6,255 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $28.53, and sold 6,255 shares at an average price per share of approximately $97.02. Net proceeds totaled over $428,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

On Dec. 7, chief operating officer Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares at a price per share of US$59.81, leaving 100,039 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$8.9-million, excluding commission charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies