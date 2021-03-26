Friday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $600,000 in this stock as it rockets to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T)
Between March 19-23, director Mary Matthews invested over $613,000 in shares of AirBoss. She purchased a total of 15,800 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $38.848, increasing this particular account’s position to 167,002 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-T)
On March 15, director Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares at a price per share of $19.4576, leaving 134,170 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $408,000, not including commission charges.
Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)
On March 19, Michael Commons, president of cost and project management, divested 5,200 shares at a price per share of $62.30. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $324,000, excluding trading fees.
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)
On March 19, vice-president of human resources Tracey Wallace divested 4,005 shares at a price per share of $44.004, eliminating this specific account’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $176,000, excluding commission charges.
On March 17, director Glen Roane sold 25,000 shares, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 33,400 shares.
