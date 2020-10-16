Friday’s Insider Report: Major shareholder unloads $5-million from this hot stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T)
In a relatively small transaction that took place on Oct. 9, director David Johnston invested roughly $40,000 in shares of Horizon North. He purchased 7,684 shares at a cost per share of $5.205 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (260157 Ontario Limited), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 53,034 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T)
Between Oct. 7-9, chief technology officer Rakesh Patel sold a total of 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $11.90, trimming this specific account’s position to 344,700 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $297,000, not including trading fees.
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTII-CN)
Between Ont. 5-7, Pete Kadens, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, divested a total of 288,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $17.83 for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $5.1-million, not including commission charges.
In 2018, Mr. Kadens retired from his position as the company’s chief executive officer.
Year-to-date, this marijuana stock has seen its share price rally 60 per cent.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)
Between Oct. 6-9, executive chairman and chief executive officer John Burzynski sold a total of 107,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.67, reducing this particular account’s holdings to 839,700 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $393,000, excluding trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.