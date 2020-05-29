 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Friday’s Insider Report: Stocks that three CEOs are trading

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF-UN-T)

On May 14, chairman of the board of trustees René Tremblay acquired 23,500 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $7.52, lifting this account’s position to 45,000 units. The cost of this investment totaled over $176,000.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T)

Between May 12 and May 15, president and chief executive officer Stuart Levings acquired 6,566 shares at an average price per share of roughly $29.66 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing this account’s holdings to 15,139 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $194,000.

Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)

On May 19, director Mathieu Gauvin divested 3,000 shares at a price per share of $26.69 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (9384-6087 Quebec Inc.), eliminating this particular account’s position. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $80,000.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

On May 19 and May 20, chief executive officer and director Eric Fier, exercised his options, receiving 344,000 shares at an average cost per share of 16 cents, and sold 344,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $12.44 with 1,010,075 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $4.2-million.

TMX Group Limited (X-T)

On May 15, Luc Bertrand, who sits on the board of directors and is the company’s former deputy chief executive officer, sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $125.50. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $627,000.

On May 13, Luc Fortin, president and chief executive officer of the Montréal Exchange and global head of trading with TMX Group, exercised his options, receiving 24,702 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $74.20, and sold 24,702 shares at an average price per share of roughly $129.43, eliminating this particular account’s position. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $1.3-million.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

• Treat others as you wish to be treated

  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Stay on topic
  • Flag bad behaviour
