Friday’s Insider Report: Two buy this dividend stock after the share price plunges

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T)
On May 27, J.R. Shaw, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.199 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Shaw Family Foundation), lifting the account’s holdings to 40,000 shares. The cost of this investment was approximately $124,000.
On May 24, Paul Pew, who sits on the board of directors at Shaw Communications Inc., invested over $629,000 in shares of Corus. He acquired 100,000 shares at a price per share of $6.2964 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (G3 Capital Partners), increasing the portfolio’s position to 225,000 shares. Earlier this month, Shaw announced the sale of its stake in Corus.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Air Canada (AC-T)
On May 21, Michael Green, who sits on the board of directors, divested 5,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $40.72, reducing his account balance to 96,464 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled roughly $224,000.
Earlier this month, we reported the following trades:
Between May 8 and May 10, Mark Nasr, vice-president – loyalty and eCommerce, exercised his options, receiving 6,378 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.5364, and sold the corresponding number of shares received at an average price per share of roughly $35.5105. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $121,000. His remaining account balance after these transactions stood at 287 shares.
On May 8, treasurer Pierre Houle exercised his options, receiving 2,552 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.8423, and sold the corresponding number of shares received at an average price per share of roughly $35.8969, eliminating this portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $61,000.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)
On May 21, Jack Cockwell, who sits on the board of directors, sold 187,000 shares at a price per share of $64.38, leaving 14,383,231 shares in his portfolio. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled roughly $12-million.
On May 21, Cyrus Madon, head of Brookfield’s private equity group, and chief executive officer of Brookfield Business Partners, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (127,223) at a price per share of U.S.$47.0911 with 1,838,480 shares remaining in his account. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled nearly U.S.$6-million.
Previously, we reported that between May 21 and May 23, chief executive officer of Brookfield Renewable Partners Sachin Shah sold 120,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $62.92, leaving 225,789 shares in this portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $7.5-million.
Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T)
Between May 22 and May 27, director Ray Basier sold 5,614 shares at an average price per share of $33.57, leaving 39,014 shares in his account. Gross proceeds from the sales exceeded $188,000.