Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Alberta regulators are investigating American short-seller Marc Cohodes regarding his stake in Badger Daylighting Inc. (BAD-T), in the latest escalation of hostilities between the U.S. investor and the oil-services company.

A lawyer with the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) divulged the existence of a wider probe at a hearing on Wednesday, the same day a commission panel dismissed a Badger-supported application for a cease-trade order against the California-based short-seller. The regulator is also mulling legal action against Mr. Cohodes, staff lawyer Don Young said, without providing specifics. “The investigation into Mr. Cohodes is extant and ongoing," he said during proceedings in Calgary.

A spokesperson for the ASC declined to elaborate on Thursday, citing internal policies.

-Jeff Lewis

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) announced the sale of a property in Longueuil, Qué. for $5.65-million. “The net proceeds will be allocated to repay the outstanding lines of credit,” the company stated.

