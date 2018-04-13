Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) says it has acquired H.E.S. Elevator Services Inc., an elevator dealer based in Denver, Colorado for about US$1.1-million.

H.E.S. has been a Savaria dealer for five years and is expected to deliver net sales of approximately US$2.8 million and EBITDA of about US$300,000, the company said.

“This latest transaction complements our asset purchase of luxury elevator maker Visilift in Colorado, and will help strengthen our direct sales and installation presence in a market featuring beautiful custom mountain homes,” stated CEO Marcel Bourassa.

Input Capital Corp. (INP-X) says it has signed term sheets with two Canadian financial institutions.

“The term sheets both provide for five-year term debt facilities... which will be secured against the underlying conventional farmland first lien mortgages entered into by Input in conjunction with its mortgage stream program,” the company stated in a release. “These facilities will allow Input to margin mortgage streams, reducing the net capital required by Input to originate them.”

