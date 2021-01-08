GreenPower Motor Insiders won big in 2020

We cover a stock every trading day in our morning reports for clients and the big 2020 winner was electric vehicle maker GreenPower Motor Co. After we first featured it in our Jan. 24, 2020, report, the stock advanced 1,455 per cent by year end. During the year, insiders bought 789,000 shares at an average price of 88 cents. There was only one sale by one insider for 5,000 shares on Dec. 23 after that same insider had acquired 86,538 shares from the conversion of debentures a few days earlier.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
