 Skip to main content

Inside the Market If you think stocks crush bonds, you’d better check the numbers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

If you think stocks crush bonds, you’d better check the numbers

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Stocks are riskier than bonds, which is why the potential returns are much higher.

But this foundational rule of investing seems to be unravelling a bit in the age of low and falling interest rates. The S&P/TSX Composite Index averaged an annual total return of 4.1 per cent for the five years to Aug. 31, while the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index averaged 3.95 per cent. A premium of 0.15 per cent is not much compensation for the more jagged ups and downs of owning stocks versus bonds.

Over the past 10 years, stocks did markedly outperform. The S&P/TSX Composite averaged a total return of 7.33 per cent, while the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index made 4.56 per cent. A performance premium of 2.77 per cent seems about right for holding stocks over bonds.

Story continues below advertisement

The past 12 months show just the opposite, though.

The S&P/TSX Composite registered a total return of 4.35 per cent, and the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index made 9.55 per cent.

What’s happening here offers a lesson to bond skeptics – the investors who have scoffed at the idea of holding bonds because yields are low and any increase in rates would cause capital losses on paper. If interest rates are trending lower, as they have for the most part since the financial crisis, then bonds are unusually competitive against stocks.

Remember, bonds offer a total return that combines interest and changes in bond prices. Falling interest rates mean higher bond prices and higher total returns from bonds and bond funds. Rising rates would mean capital losses for bonds. But while we’ve had fleeting moments in recent years where rates were either rising or expected to rise, there has not been a year in the past five where the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index lost money on a total return basis. The S&P/TSX Composite has lost money twice on the same basis in the past five years – a decline of 8.9 per cent in 2018 and 8.3 per cent in 2015.

Bond yields have been volatile this year as markets assess the risk that a slow-growth global economy could lapse into recession. In this type of uncertainty, bonds may continue to be surprisingly competitive to stocks. Ignore bonds at your own risk.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter