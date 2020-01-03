Infrastruture bet paying off for Arc Resources insiders

When we last featured Arc Resources Ltd. at the end of August, insiders were betting infrastructure investments to drive growth through its Montney assets would pay off. So far that bet has paid off with the stock up over 40 per cent since. Insiders are still buying even as the share price rises which is an upbeat signal. Over the last 90 days, insiders have been net buyers of just over $1.1-million worth of shares in the market. The biggest buyer was director Herbert Pinder.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.