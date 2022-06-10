We have been watching for insider buying in the health care sector and drug marketer Knight Therapeutics GUD-T has caught our eye. Insiders have been buying shares as the stock consolidates under $6. In fact, insiders have spent over half a million dollars picking up shares in the public market so far this year. From Jan. 4 to May 18, six insiders bought a total of 107,655 common shares at an average price of $5.20. The buying was led by president, director and CEO Samira Sakhia, who bought 39,305 shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

