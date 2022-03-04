Our Energy Sector Indicator remains over 100 per cent, meaning there are more stocks with key insider buying than there are with selling. That is remarkable because after the recent rally in oil and stocks, we would expect to see more insider selling. Whitecap Resources Inc. WCP-T is one of the stocks in the sector that continues to see insider buying even as it makes new 52-week highs. A director bought on Tuesday, helping to push the total value of insider buying this year to more than $400,000.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

