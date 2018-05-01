John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of April 30, 2018
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|12.50
|13.15
|5,437.50
|5,719.45
|-4.93%
|4.75%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW.UN-T
|120
|31.68
|32.77
|3,801.60
|3,932.00
|-3.32%
|5.15%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|70
|54.49
|58.46
|3,814.30
|4,092.20
|-6.79%
|5.54%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP.UN-T
|100
|52.47
|53.82
|5,247.00
|5,382.00
|-2.51%
|4.56%
|Bank Of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|97.51
|94.43
|4,875.50
|4,721.50
|3.26%
|3.81%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR.UN-T
|120
|37.04
|33.73
|4,444.80
|4,047.60
|9.81%
|3.46%
|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|111.83
|109.17
|4,473.20
|4,366.80
|2.44%
|4.76%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|24.38
|24.67
|3,900.80
|3,947.20
|-1.18%
|6.85%
|CT REIT*
|CRT.UN-T
|250
|13.10
|13.89
|3,275.00
|3,472.50
|-5.69%
|5.34%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|32.70
|38.75
|3,270.00
|3,875.00
|-15.61%
|4.81%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|33.88
|32.47
|5,436.05
|5,063.94
|7.35%
|2.29%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|115
|39.99
|46.30
|4,598.85
|5,324.95
|-13.64%
|5.65%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|38.89
|52.12
|3,889.00
|5,212.00
|-25.38%
|6.90%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|43.10
|44.78
|4,310.00
|4,478.00
|-3.75%
|3.94%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.23
|25.31
|4,361.40
|4,555.80
|-4.27%
|3.63%
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.*
|PZA-T
|200
|13.83
|16.56
|2,766.00
|3,312.00
|-16.49%
|6.19%
|Canadian REIT*
|REF.UN-T
|100
|50.50
|46.13
|5,050.00
|4,613.00
|9.47%
|3.70%
|Royal Bank Of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|97.64
|96.54
|4,882.00
|4,827.00
|1.14%
|3.85%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|45.95
|44.88
|4,595.00
|4,488.00
|2.38%
|4.40%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|72.11
|70.25
|5,047.70
|4,917.50
|2.65%
|3.72%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|88
|54.44
|61.07
|4,790.72
|5,373.76
|-10.85%
|5.07%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|23.23
|23.15
|6,388.25
|6,366.25
|0.35%
|2.71%
|Cash
|266.73
|-2,088.45
|Total
|98,921.39
|100,000.00
|-1.08%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of April 30, 2018
|***In Canadian dollars
|~Dividends received since last update: $ 463.28
|~Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most
|recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|~Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017 and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000.
|This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|~For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but
|the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in
|foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
