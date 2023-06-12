Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Monday with traders focused on key inflation figures and the Federal Reserve’s rate decision in the days ahead. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were modestly higher.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all above water. All three saw gains on Friday with the S&P 500 managing its fourth consecutive weekly advance. Canada’s TSX Composite Index finished Friday’s session down 0.25 per cent and was negative for the week.

“The main event of the week is the FOMC decision, but before we get there, the May inflation report should show that inflation is cooling,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“The Fed is expected to deliver a hawkish skip, but if inflation ends up being too hot, the Fed could opt to deliver a rate hike...While Wall Street seems confident that the end of tightening is near, sticky inflation in the fall could disrupt how this market has aggressively priced in rate cuts by the end of the year,” he said in a note.

Markets have priced in about a 71-per-cent chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged when it delivers its decision on Wednesday afternoon. Last week, central banks in Canada and Australia surprised markets by hiking rates by a quarter percentage point. U.S. inflation numbers for May are due Tuesday morning. Canada’s inflation report for the month is expected next week.

In Canada, Glencore PLC has offered to pay cash for the enormous coal business of Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd., a variation of the Swiss mining giant’s original effort to buy all of Teck, The Globe’s Eric Reguly reports this morning. Glencore did not mention a price in its statement, but analysts assume it would be about US$8.2-billion - the value that Glencore attached to the Teck coal assets in April.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.53 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.32 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.99 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.07 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down in early trading as economic concerns continue to weigh on sentiment ahead of the Fed’s rate decision later in the week.

The day range on Brent was US$72.75 to US$74.88 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$68.12 to US$70.33. Both benchmarks posted a second consecutive weekly decline last week in the wake of disappointing economic data out of China.

“Goldman dropped its forecast for Brent crude by almost $10 to $86 per barrel for December pointing at recession fears a supply increases from nations facing sanctions like Russia, Iran and Venezuela,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“But the U.S. driving season and the Mid East boiling hot months will likely bolster demand, while the U.S. will still have to fill in its oil reserves at levels below US$70 per barrel, which will likely throw a floor under U.S. crude selloff near $65 per barrel.”

In other commodities, gold prices were little changed as investors await key U.S. economic news in the days ahead.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,960.28 per ounce by early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent to US$1,974.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar advanced while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies as markets speculate on the likelihood of the Fed holding steady on interest rates this week.

The day range on the loonie was 74.85 US cents to 75.10 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar is up more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

There were no major Canadian economic reports due Monday.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.21 per cent early Monday at 103.34.

The index fell almost 0.5 per cent last week, its worst weekly decline since April, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0772 in early trading, having risen 0.4 per cent last week, its first weekly gain in roughly a month.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.753 per cent early Monday morning.

Economic news

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Treasury Budget for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press