 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Loonie’s slide to continue: Bank of America

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities weekly summary of client investment flows finds a “stealth flight to quality” so far in the second half of 2021,

“IG [investment grade] bonds (LQD) & semiconductors (SOX) both back at highs, both leaders of ‘secular stagnation’ bull market; Brazilian real (BRL), world’s best ‘risk-on’ indicator, dithering above 5.00 level despite [Brazilian central bank] hiking 325bps in 5 months; stealth ‘flight-to-quality’ thus far in H2: utilities, health care, REITs best SPX performing sectors … EM [emerging market] stocks approaching 20-year low versus S&P500 ; big lows in EM normally triggered by cathartic events (LTCM, 9/11, Lehman) but EM unambiguously where the secular value is, e.g. EM bonds cheapest relative to US high yield in 20 years.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BofA: “EM bonds cheapest relative to US high yield in 20 years”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones sees a smaller, less profitable future for existing automakers as summarized in the firm’s daily research update,

“MS Research Analyst Adam Jonas finds there is quite high acceptance that ICE [internal combustion engine] vehicles are on a path of de-adoption. On this, he encounters little debate. But at the same time, he finds many investors assume that for every ICE-vehicle that goes un-sold, the legacy auto companies can sell one new BEV to take its place and this can leave the market share of the legacy OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] roughly constant to where it is today. Adam has very serious concerns about to such an assumption when considering the proliferation of all-new BEV [battery electric vehicles] startups and big tech players setting sights on software-defined BEVs. In his opinion, the end result of his thesis is that the legacy OEMs individually, if not collectively, must prepare for a future of being a smaller and less profitable enterprise.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: existing automakers must prepare for smaller and less profitable future” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Also from BofA Securities, analyst Ben Randol expects the loonie’s slide to continue,

Story continues below advertisement

" The Canadian dollar has strongly outperformed in 2021 due to a virtuous cycle of global economic recovery, strong commodity price appreciation, a hawkish central bank, buoyant risk appetite and supportive speculative flows. We see reversal of the dynamic playing out into end year, driven by moderation in terms of trade. Accordingly, we upwardly-revise our USDCAD forecast path to 1.27 [CAD US$ 0.79] in 3Q and 1.30 [US$0.77] in 4Q. We expect stabilization at the 1.30 level around the turn of the year and for a return to the mid-1.20s as 1H 2022 unfolds, predicated on assumed Bank of Canada (BoC) liftoff and commodity price stabilization next year … We find that commodity price gains specific to Canada since last year have run vastly ahead of historical precedent (2002 & 2010) at this point in the global economic recovery. We are penciling in a -10% medium-term moderation in prices corresponding to about a 5% decline in Canadian terms of trade”

“@SBarlow_ROB BofA: “CAD: Slide to continue”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “@SBarlow_ROB The $1 trillion infrastructure bill is a baby step toward the US grid we need” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies