 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions

On the rise

George Weston Ltd. (WN-T) gained on the announcement it’s putting its Weston Foods bakery business up for sale in a move to focus on its retail and real estate operations.

The company said Tuesday that Weston Foods is only a small part of its business and that a sale represents the best opportunity to unlock its potential.

Story continues below advertisement

The sale of the bakery business will leave George Weston with its majority stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd. and a large interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Galen G. Weston, George Weston’s chairman and chief executive, said Weston Foods has been at the core of the company for 139 years.

“It has a strong foundation, attractive and growing margins, a robust list of customers, strong brands, and a first-rate management team,” he said in a statement.

“As George Weston focuses its attention on Loblaw and Choice Properties, we are confident this is the right time to unlock the strategic growth potential that exists within Weston Foods through its sale.”

Weston Foods produces bread, rolls and other baked goods in Canada and the U.S. and had $2.1-billion in sales in 2020.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) was after the Weston news and the announcement of the retirement of president Sarah Davis, effective May 6.

Ms. Davis will be succeeded by Galen G. Weston, who will return to his role as chairman and president at Loblaw in addition to his current job as chairman and CEO at George Weston.

Story continues below advertisement

“The sale of Weston Foods will allow me to dedicate renewed time and energy at Loblaw as we increase our momentum in both our bricks-and-mortar network, and our leadership in digital and data,” Galen G. Weston said.

The companies also announced that Robert Sawyer will join Loblaw as chief operating officer and that Richard Dufresne, president and chief financial officer of George Weston, will expand his responsibilities to include chief financial officer of Loblaw on May 6.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) was higher with the news it is partnering with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in the development of two new apartment buildings in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The buildings, which will have 870 rental units, will be the first developments from a newly formed partnership between Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and the developer.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG-N) rose after announcing plans to open its first Canadian restaurant since 2018.

The U.S. chain is aiming to open eight locations over the next 12 months, starting with one in Surrey, B.C. on March 30.

Story continues below advertisement

GameStop Corp. (GME-N) was higher after it said on Tuesday its chief customer officer Frank Hamlin will resign from the company on March 31, pointing to a deepening of changes driven by its new biggest shareholder, Chewy.com co-founder Ryan Cohen.

This is the second executive departure at GameStop since it tapped Mr. Cohen to spearhead a transition to e-commerce. Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell is stepping down this month.

Mr. Hamlin, who had previously served as the company’s chief marketing officer, had been in his current position since June 2019. As chief customer officer, he had been in charge of marketing, customer loyalty and GameStop’s “omnichannel business,” according to the company’s website.

Since Mr. Cohen joined GameStop’s board in January, the 35-year-old entrepreneur has been obsessing about customer service, contacting customers late into the night to solicit feedback, and has made a push to upgrade the company’s website and online ordering system, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

See also: From pet food to video games: inside Ryan Cohen’s GameStop obsession

On the decline

Vancouver-based Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T) dropped after announcing before the bell it was the subject of a ransomware attack on its internal IT systems on March 20.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, Sierra Wireless believes the impact of the attack was limited to Sierra Wireless systems, as the company maintains a clear separation between its internal IT systems and customer facing products and services,” said the company, which hated production at its manufacturing sites.

In response to the disruptions, Sierra withdrew its first-quarter guidance.

Toronto’s Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) was down after announcing that it has amended its existing financing arrangement, increasing its total borrowing capacity to $700-million, comprised of a term loan of $245-million and a revolving facility of $455-million.

“Combined with cash on hand, this amended credit facility provides the Company with access to over $1.0 billion in capital to execute against strategic opportunities in our acquisition pipeline,” said CEO Matt Proud. “We see a clear path to increasing the value we deliver to customers as we execute against the next phase of our strategic plan, of which acquisitions will be a critical component.”

See also: Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

AstraZeneca Plc (AZN-Q) fell after a U.S. health agency said it may have used outdated information in the results of a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, casting fresh doubt on the efficacy of the shot and its potential U.S. rollout.

Story continues below advertisement

The surprise public rebuke from federal health officials follows the release on Monday of interim data from the drugmaker showing better-than-expected results from the U.S. trial that were seen as a scientific counter to concerns that have dogged the vaccine since late last year.

See also: Trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine wavers despite assurance from regulators

With files from staff and wires

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies