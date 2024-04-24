Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Wednesday - and why

A survey of North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Metro Inc. (MRU-T) rose after it reported a 14.5-per-cent decline in profits in its second quarter, as the company continues to face higher-than-usual expenses related to investments in its supply chain.

The Montreal-based grocer also announced on Wednesday that it is terminating its partnership with Air Miles this coming fall, as it plans to expand its own MOI loyalty program to cover all 275 of its Metro and Food Basics stores in Ontario.

MOI launched in Quebec last May, and currently has 2.5 million active members in that province. Air Miles can still be collected and redeemed at stores until the launch, according to the company.

The company recorded a $20.8-million impairment charge related to the decision, saying the impairment of assets represents the carrying value of the loyalty program.

The company reported net earnings fell to $187.1-million or 83 cents per share in the second quarter ended March 16, compared to $218.8-million or 93 cents per share in the same period the prior year. Adjusting for the loss on impairment of the loyalty program as well as other items, adjusted net earnings declined by 8.4 per cent, to $206.4-million or 91 cents per share compared to $225.4-million or 96 cents per share in the same period the prior year.

Metro had previously forecast that this fiscal year would see net earnings slip as the company makes investments in improving its supply chain operations. That includes a transition to a new automated distribution centre for fresh and frozen products in Terrebonne, Que., which is now completed, and to another automated facility for fresh food in Toronto, which will enter its final phase this summer. Last November, executives forecast that on a full-year basis, adjusted net earnings per share would fall within a range of flat-to-down by 10 cents per share.

- Susan Krashinsky Robertson

In a research note, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li said: “Adjusted EPS was 91 cents vs our 88 cents and consensus of 90 cents. Outperformance mainly came from lower-than-expected operating expenses and strong front-store SSSG (down 5.8 per cent vs our flat estimate), partly due to a strong cough and cold season. This was partly offset by a slight decline in gross margin (down 20 basis points year-over-year vs our flat estimate), with a decline in food. MRU completed the bulk of the transition to the new automated fresh and frozen DC in Terrebonne and is on track to commence the final phase of its Toronto automated fresh DC this summer. There is no change to management’s full-year outlook. Temporary duplication of costs and learning curve inefficiencies, as well as higher depreciation and lower capitalized interest from the ramp-up of the new automated DC, will weigh on profitability this year. Vs FY23, adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow by less than 2 per cent and adjusted EPS is expected to be flat to down 10 cents (-2 per cent) in FY24. During the quarter, MRU recorded $20.8-million in asset impairments from its decision to have Metro stores in Ontario withdraw from the Air Miles loyalty program in fall 2024. It will be launching its own proprietary MOI rewards program in Ontario later this year, which has been quite successful in Québec since it was launched last year. We continue to believe MRU’s solid and consistent execution make it an appealing long-term investment. But near-term catalysts are lacking, especially against the backdrop of moderating inflation and earnings pressure from temporary DC duplicative costs. Our 9-per-cent EPS growth expectation for FY25 is also conservative vs consensus of 12 per cent.”

First Quantum Minerals (FM-T) increased after it said on Tuesday that it has cut its debt by $1.14-billion in the first quarter.

The company in February had announced a series of capital restructuring measures that would strengthen its balance sheet and cut debt, a move that will help the Canadian miner deliver on its “operational objectives.”

The company’s total debt as of March 31 stands at $5.99-billion, down from its previous debt of $7.38-billion.

The copper miner reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of the company at $159-million for the quarter ended March. 31, as the company continues to be impacted by Cobre Panama mine closure. It had posted a profit of $75-million in the year-ago quarter.

The Cobre Panama project, one of the world’s largest open-pit copper mines, was forced to shut down after Panama’s top court ruled that its contract was unconstitutional.

BMO analyst Jackie Przybylowski said: “Production and sales volumes, revenues, and costs in Zambia were tracking well versus company guidance and power shortages in Zambia appear to be manageable (at modest cost). This would have been an in-line quarter if not for noise around Cobre Panama closure. As we approach the May 5 Panama general election we look optimistically towards future restart — and we expect the outlook for Panama will be topical on [Wednesday’s] management call. We have conservatively pushed back mine restart to Q2/2025 (from Q1/2025).”

OceanaGold Corp. (OGC-T) saw gains after it said on Wednesday it will raise 6.08 billion pesos ($106-million) through an initial public offering (IPO) of its Philippine unit, the first listing in the Southeast Asian nation in 2024.

In a disclosure, OceanaGold Philippines Inc said it had priced its IPO at 13.33 pesos (23.26 cents) per share, a discount of 23 per cent to a maximum potential price of 17.28 pesos included in the filing to securities regulators.

“The deal was supported by foreign and local investors,” Eduardo Francisco, president of BDO Capital, the IPO’s underwriter. “It is a big discount which will give good dividend yield and upside to investors.”

OceanaGold plans to sell up to 456 million common shares or a 20-per-cent stake in OceanaGold Philippines, which would give the unit a market capitalization of 30.39 billion pesos.

The offer period will run from April 29 to May 6 and the listing is set for May 13, OceanaGold said in its preliminary IPO notice. It is running the IPO to comply with a regulatory requirement for its gold and copper mine in the northern Philippines.

The Philippines is seeking to revitalize its mining sector to boost the economy. It is a major nickel ore supplier to top metals consumer China, and also has substantial copper and gold reserves.

OceanaGold’s Didipio mine started commercial operations in 2013 and has a mine life of up to 2035. It held 1.1 million ounces of gold and 140,000 tons of copper as of end-2023, with opportunities to increase output through exploration.

West Fraser Timber Co. (WFG-T) was up after saying it earned US$35-million in its first quarter, up from a loss of US$42-million a year earlier.

Earnings per diluted share were 42 US cents, compared with a loss of 52 cents during the same quarter last year.

The Vancouver-based company says sales totalled US$1.63-billion, unchanged from a year earlier.

West Fraser president and CEO Sean McLaren says the company is already seeing early financial benefits from the recent closures of some of its higher-cost lumber mills.

Earlier this year, West Fraser announced it was permanently closing a sawmill in Fraser Lake, B.C., closing another in Maxville, Fla., and indefinitely curtailing operations at its Huttig, Ark., sawmill.

More recently, at the beginning of April, West Fraser announced it and Mercer International Inc. were dissolving their joint venture in Cariboo Pulp and Paper, with West Fraser to be the sole owner and operator.

Shares of Boeing (BA-N) gained ground on Wednesday after it reported its first quarterly revenue drop in seven quarters, but the U.S. planemaker beat Wall Street expectations that were lowered after a January mid-air blowout of a cabin door prompted it to slow production of its strongest-selling jets.

Boeing said its first-quarter cash burn, a metric closely watched by investors, was US$3.93-billion, better than average analyst expectations of a cash burn of US$4.49-billion.

In March, Boeing indicated it would use between US$4-billion and US$4.5-billion due to a crisis following the Jan 5 accident involving a nearly new 737 MAX 9 jet.

The company’s shares, which have sunk 35 per cent year to date, were up after its loss per share was narrower than expected.

“Well it could have been worse. While the loss and the cash outflow are not as bad as feared, the company is still clearly facing some serious challenges in the Commercial Aircraft division that will take some fixing,” Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said in a note.

Since the Jan. 5 accident on an Alaska Airlines-operated jet, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed a cap on production of Boeing’s strong-selling 737 MAX jets. The FAA also has told Boeing to develop a comprehensive plan to address “systemic quality-control issues.”

Before the report, CEO Dave Calhoun, who will step down around year end, said in a letter to employees on that Boeing was “in a tough moment,” slowing the system to improve quality and safety.

“Lower deliveries can be difficult for our customers and for our financials. But safety and quality must and will come above all else,” he added.

Boeing delivered 67 737s in the quarter through March, down 41% from last year. Planemakers receive the bulk of the cash upon delivery of the aircraft.

Combined with compensation Boeing had to pay airlines for the temporary grounding of MAX 9 aircraft, margins at its commercial airplanes business deteriorated to negative 24.6 per cent from negative 9.2 per cent.

Overall adjusted loss per share narrowed to US$1.13, beating expectations of loss per share of US$1.76, as per LSEG data.

Quarterly revenue was US$16.57-billion, which beat expectations of US$16.23-billion.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) expects to book more than US$350-million in costs in the current quarter for the mass layoffs it began last week, the automaker disclosed on Wednesday, as it shifts focus to more affordable models that it plans to introduce by early 2025.

The company is laying off about 10 per cent of its global workforce to help prepare for the “next phase of growth” by reducing costs and improving productivity.

The electric vehicles maker said on Tuesday that it was working on “new models” that would use its current platforms and production lines -- a move that is expected to let it better control capital expenditures during “uncertain times.”

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla to report a profit of US$2.24-billion for the second quarter, according to LSEG data.

While that would be lower than the year-ago figure, it is an improvement from the US$1.59-billion first-quarter profit, its lowest in three years, it posted on Tuesday.

Still, the company’s shares were up in Wednesday trading as its forecast of a sales increase this year and the promise of more affordable models eased fears of slowing growth.

The demand for EVs has slowed in the past year as high borrowing costs prompt consumers to rethink big-ticket purchases, forcing companies from Tesla to Ford and General Motors to scale back their expansion plans.

Tesla, which is planning to use its existing factories to build the new models, reiterated on Wednesday it expects capital expenditure to exceed US$10-billion in 2024 and to be between US$8-billion to US$10-billion in each of the following years.

The plan to use existing plants could mean that investments in new factories in Mexico and India are unlikely in the near term.

CEO Elon Musk had been expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and announce major investments in an auto factory to produce a small model, but Musk canceled at the last minute citing “very heavy Tesla obligations.”

Last year, Mr. Musk said Tesla would “definitely” build its factory in Mexico, but that the timing of the factory would depend on the economy and interest rates.

Texas Instruments (TXN-Q) jumped around on Wednesday, sparking a rally in chip stocks as its strong second-quarter revenue forecast fanned optimism that chip demand was picking up after a years-long slump.

The company is seen as a bellwether for semiconductor demand, as its products are used across industries ranging from automotive to industrial and consumer electronics including smartphones and personal computers.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA-Q), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD-Q), Arm Holdings (ARM-Q) and Micron Technology (MU-Q) also rose.

Texas Instruments said on Tuesday it expects revenue with a midpoint of US$3.8-billion for the second quarter, compared with LSEG estimates of US$3.77-billion.

Its earnings are closely watched as it is the first among major U.S. semiconductor firms to report quarterly results.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate Texas Instruments to drive a continued recovery profile into the 2H (second half) of the year and into 2025″ said J.P. Morgan analysts in a note.

If gains hold, the stock will be set to add around US$10-billion to its market valuation. It is valued at US$150-billion based on its Tuesday closing price.

Improving demand for consumer electronics also indicates that clients’ analog chip inventory corrections might be ending.

Texas Instruments’ forecast marks a recovery inflection on industrial chip demand, analysts at Bank of America said, but flagged that automotive end markets are going through final stages of clearing inventory.

The company had seen a slump in demand for chips used in automotive markets stemming from clients stocking up on inventory to avoid a supply crunch.

Visa’s (V-N) second-quarter results sailed past Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as consumers shrugged off worries of a slowing economy to swipe cards on everything from travel to dining out, sending its shares up,

U.S. consumer spending has remained remarkably resilient despite higher-for-longer interest rates, with Americans still looking to spend on big-ticket purchases and international travel.

Visa executives in a call with analysts said international travel continues to be healthy, particularly out of the key markets of the U.S. and Europe, but flagged that Asia-Pacific travel has been weak as the post-pandemic recovery continues to be slower than expected.

But the world’s largest payments processor said strong e-commerce trends have helped offset weakness in Asian markets.

“Certain markets are not yet at 2019 levels and Asia in particular stands out. We do think it will continue to recover through the year ... but the pace relative to our own expectations in Asia is a little bit slower than we anticipated,” CFO Chris Suh said in an interview with Reuters.

Visa’s payment volume climbed 8 per cent in the second quarter. Cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe, a gauge of international travel demand, jumped 16 per cent. Processed transactions rose 11 per cent in the period.

“Consumer spend across all segments from low-to-high spend has remained relatively stable. Our data does not indicate any meaningful behavior change across consumer segments,” Mr. Suh said on a post-earnings conference call.

The summer season is also typically strong for travel volumes as people fly both internationally and within the U.S. for vacations.

Visa expects net revenue growth in “low double-digit” for the current quarter ending June 30. The company also reaffirmed its 2024 revenue and profit forecasts.

“There were a lot of investors who thought that they would have to cut the guidance, and the fact that they did not, is a positive for Visa,” said Dan Dolev, senior analyst at Mizuho.

Visa’s second-quarter adjusted profit per share of US$2.51 beat LSEG estimates of US$2.44.

Its net revenue of US$8.8-billion also topped expectations of US$8.62-billion.

On the decline

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T) turned lower in volatile trading after it topped Wall Street estimates for first-quarter wireless subscriber additions on Wednesday, with rapid growth in the country’s immigrant population boosting demand for its services.

The company added 98,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts’ average expectation for net additions of 77,530, according to 10 analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

In Canada, rising population driven by temporary foreign workers and immigrants has sparked demand for companies such as Rogers Communications, even as it faces fierce competition from BCE (BCE-T) and Telus Corp. (T-T).

Canada’s population touched a record high of 40.77 million in 2023, Statistics Canada said in March. The country added 1.27 million people in 2023, up 3.2% from the previous year - marking the highest growth since 1957.

Toronto-based Rogers, which acquired Shaw Communications in April last year, has also benefited from cost-conscious new customers turning to its bundled and discounted plans with a promise of expansive network coverage.

In the reported quarter, free cash flow, a metric closely watched by investors to help determine dividend payouts, rose 58 per cent from a year earlier to $586-million.

The company’s total revenue rose about 28 per cent to $4.90-billion, compared with analysts average estimate of $4.92-billion, according to LSEG data.

Its adjusted profit was 99 cents per share, in line with estimates.

Media revenue at the Toronto Blue Jays owner fell 5 per cent to $479-million, while the wireless segment revenue increased 8 per cent from a year earlier to $2.53-billion.

In a research note released before the bell, Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil said: “RCI reported an update which we would characterize as slightly positive, with financials in line, robust operational KPIs and the company announcing that it reached its targeted $1-billion in synergies during the quarter, one year ahead of schedule. 1Q was expected to be a difficult quarter due to intense competition. We therefore believe the stock should react positively today, as the update was better than feared.”

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T) was lower a day after its executives suggested a stable economic outlook and rising cargo demand bode well for this year, despite the Red Sea crisis dampening container figures on the East Coast.

“We’re seeing momentum building,” CEO Tracy Robinson told analysts on a conference call Tuesday. “The team is gelling, the operation is performing and volumes are on the upswing.”

Revenue dipped by one per cent year over year to $4.25-billion in CN’s first quarter. Diluted earnings hit $1.72 per share, roughly on par with analysts’ expectations, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“This is right where we thought we’d be after three months,” Ms. Robinson said.

In spite of a nearly 10-per-cent year-over-year drop in net income, the country’s largest railroad operator reiterated its forecast of earnings per share growth of 10 per cent this year — the bulk of it coming in the second half of 2024 — and capital spending of about $3.5 billion.

The upbeat notes also come despite ongoing discord in the Red Sea, where attacks on cargo vessels have prompted a wholesale shift in global shipping.

The ongoing missile strikes by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have pushed major container carriers to steer clear of the area. Since mid-December, hundreds of vessels have sailed around the tip of Africa instead of passing through the Suez Canal, tacking on major fuel and crew expenses and triggering a spike in freight rates.

The longer travel time and scrambled schedules have resulted in delays of up to three weeks on scores of ships slated to roll into the Port of Halifax — a key hub for CN — over the past few months. Roughly two-thirds of the 40 ships scheduled to arrive between April 8 and the end of the month will berth at least three days late, with some more than 21 days overdue, according to the port’s vessel forecast.

Other ships are choosing to avoid the Halifax and Montreal ports altogether, offloading U.S.-bound goods at American ports instead due partly to their greater proximity to the Cape of Good Hope, CN executives said.

“They (face) more of an impact because of the Suez Canal,” said chief marketing officer Doug MacDonald of the two ports.

On Canada’s West Coast, container import volumes for CN rose 12 per cent year over year as traffic returned to Vancouver and Prince Rupert after last summer’s strike by 7,400 B.C. dockworkers.

Nonetheless, analyst Ravi Shanker of Morgan Stanley called CN’s optimism “surprisingly bullish” on the conference call, contrasting it with other transport companies’ forecasts.

Ms. Robinson replied by pointing to rising industrial production figures: “It does give us some confidence in a lift in the underlying economy.”

She also cited “CN-specific growth initiatives” as cause for high expectations.

All its segments dipped or remained flat in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, except for petroleum and chemicals, which enjoyed a four-per-cent revenue boost.

The Montreal-based company reported that net income fell to $1.10-billion in the three months ended March 31 from $1.22-billion in the same period a year earlier, amid higher labour costs — head count rose three per cent and wages climbed as well — and the lower container revenue.

CN’s board approved a second-quarter dividend of 84.5 cents per share that will be paid on June 28.

Toronto-based LNG Energy Group Corp. (LNGE-X) declined after saying it has entered into a binding agreement with a unit of Venezuelan national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) to develop and produce hydrocarbons in the country.

LNGEG Growth I Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LNG Energy Group, was conditionally awarded two Productive Participation Contracts (CPPs), which cover five onshore fields that are currently producing approximately 3,000 bbl/d of oil.

The agreement was entered into on April 17 for the operation of the Nipa-Nardo-Niebla and the Budare-Elotes CPPs in onshore Venezuela.

LNGEG Growth I Corp will provide the required investment to further develop the fields and will have a contractual entitlement to between 50-56 per cent of the hydrocarbon production from the Venezuela blocks.

With files from staff and wires