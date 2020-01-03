 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Markets fall as investors head for safe-haven assets in wake of U.S. attack on Iranian military leader

David Berman Investment Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Energy stocks, gold and government bonds rallied after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed a high-ranking Iranian military leader on Thursday, as markets reflected concerns that the United States and Iran could be headed toward open conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank as much as 368 points, or 1.3 per cent, on Friday morning before recovering some lost ground in afternoon trading. The index closed down 0.8 per cent.

The setback erased most of the gains from the previous day’s session, in which China’s announcement that it would loosen monetary policy to stimulate its economy had extended the remarkable rally of 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, investors appear to be recoiling from risk. Iran said it would avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani, one of the country’s most prominent military commanders, while the U.S. sent more troops to the region.

Markets also reacted to a disappointing report on U.S. factory activity on Friday, raising fresh worries about the health of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index contracted in December for the fifth consecutive month, falling to its lowest level since 2009.

Benchmark U.S. crude climbed $1.87, or 3.1 per cent, to settle at US$63.05 a barrel. It had been up 3.6 per cent earlier in the day. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 3.5 per cent.

“Oil prices … would likely rise much further if Iran retaliates, either by attacking Saudi oil facilities as it did in September, or attempting to block the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil supply is transported,” Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. “The latter could cause oil prices to spike as high as US$150 per barrel.”

He added, though, that the U.S. economy is relatively resilient when oil prices spike significantly, since the U.S. is no longer a net importer of oil products. As well, higher oil prices would boost domestic energy production.

The price of gold, a typical haven when geopolitical risks flare, rose to US$1,552.40 per ounce in New York, up 1.5 per cent.

Government bonds, another popular haven, also rose in price, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell to 1.813 per cent, down 6.4 basis points (a percentage point has 100 basis points).

Story continues below advertisement

Rising energy stocks and gold miners helped to limit losses in the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell just 0.2 per cent.

Share prices for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 0.8 per cent and Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.5 per cent, offsetting declines by economically sensitive banks, railways, auto-parts manufacturers and airlines. Air Canada stock fell 3.4 per cent and Magna International Inc. fell 2.4 per cent.

Among U.S. companies, defense stocks rallied in anticipation of conflict: Northrop Grumman Corp. rose 5.4 per cent and Lockheed Martin Corp. rose 3.6 per cent. However, Bank of America Corp. fell 2 per cent and Amazon.com Inc. fell 1.3 per cent.

Some observers expect that rising oil prices will falter, given that there is plenty of oil to satisfy the current demands of the global economy.

“If the situation worsened, and oil supplies were disrupted, this could have broader economic and financial market impacts through a sharp rise in crude oil prices,” Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS, said in a note. “However, spare capacity in oil remains adequate.”

The gain in the price of oil comes amid renewed focus on the widening gap – or differential – between U.S. oil and Western Canadian Select oil (WCS), the heavy crude produced in the oil sands that has been trading at substantially less than the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, and depressing the Canadian energy sector.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, that gap widened to US$23.40 a barrel, according to Bloomberg data, the biggest in a year. But that’s still less than half the differential seen in October, 2018, before Alberta took measures to address swelling inventories of crude trapped in the province, which within weeks narrowed the gap to as little as US$7.

The recent widening in the differential is a result of Canadian inventory levels rising, aggravated by a temporary outage in the Keystone pipeline that affected output into November, and the recent strike by workers at Canadian National Railway Co., according to analysts at AltaCorp Capital.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies