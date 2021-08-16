Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Following a “rare” second-quarter earnings miss, Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman lowered his rating for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) to “hold” from a “buy” recommendation.
“We are moving to the sidelines given a warm summer in western Canada, margin challenges given high propane prices (margins lag spikes in the underlying commodity), tight supplies and the looming risk of an Enbridge Line 5 shutdown and valuation,” he said in a research report released Monday.
Last Wednesday, the Toronto-based company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $31.6-million for the quarter, missing both Mr. Newman’s $34.3-million estimate and the consensus forecast on the Street of $33.1-million. Its EBITDA from its U.S. Propane Distribution (USPD) segment fell 48 per cent year-over-year, hurt by warmer weather and higher operating costs.
Concurrently, Superior Plus raised the low end of its 2021 guidance to $390–420-million from $380–420-million.
“For the full year, SPB is guiding to higher USPD EBITDA year-over-year (acquisitions and synergies offset by warmer weather and weaker wholesale propane market fundamentals) and lower CPD EBITDA year-over-year (lower CEWS and propane margin, aided by lower opex and a recovery in commercial customers toward the end of the year). On FX, SPB is substantially hedged this year and mostly hedged for the next 2–3 years (every 5-cent increase per US$1 impacts 2022 EBITDA by only $5-million),” said Mr. Newman. “We reduced our 2021 EBITDA estimate to $422-million, which remains modestly above its guidance.”
After cutting his earnings and free cash flow projections for both 2021 and 2022, the analyst reduced his target for Superior Plus shares to $17 from $17.50. The average on the Street is $16.40.
=====
Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland thinks signs of growth are emerging for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T).
“Home Capital reported a quarter with improving originations. Single family residential originations were above our estimates as management becomes less cautious on the economy and housing market,” he said. “This was the major theme in the quarter, in our opinion, as other items of the results remained similar to 1Q21. Headline EPS was well above our estimate; however, there was a large provision release, again, in the quarter. Once that was normalized, results were generally in-line with our estimates. HCG released a provision of $18.8 million. HCG still remains extremely overcapitalized due to the pandemic which is dampening the ROE so there will be a gradual return of capital at some point.”
On Friday, the Toronto-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, exceeding Mr. Boland’s 98-cent projection due largely to the release of provision for credit losses of $18.8-million. Total mortgage originations rose to $2.13-billion from $1.6-billion in the first quarter and $1.5-billion during the same period a year ago.
“HCG ended 2Q21 with a Tier 1 ratio of 22.3 per cent, the highest it has been since 2018 following the liquidity crisis,” said the analyst. “The longer term capital level goal to 14-15 per cent once OSFI relaxes restrictions. We believe the lower long term goal is also an endorsement from OSFI on HCG’s risk avoidance culture.”
After raising his 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates to $4.83 and $4.37, respectively, from $4.18 and $4.09, Mr. Boland increaased his target for Home Capital shares by $1 to $39 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $47.25.
Others making adjustments include:
* RBC increased to $52 from $47 with an “outperform” recommendation.
* BMO to $44 from $40 with a “market perform” rating.
* National Bank’s Jaeme Gloyn to $58 from $48 with an “outperform” rating
=====
A group of equity analysts on the Street raised their targets for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) following the release of better-than-anticipated second-quarter results.
Though same property new operating income fell 3.2 per cent year-over-year, Boardwalk reported funds from operations per unit of 75 cents, exceeding the consensus projection on the Street by 2 cents with growth in Ontario and Saskatchewan offsetting a decline in Quebec.
“Following three consecutive quarters of sequential erosion, stabilized revenue increased 80 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Improved occupancy was the primary driver,” said Michael Markidis of Desjardins Securities. “In-place rents and amortized incentive losses were largely unchanged. Several months into the reopening and in the midst of a seasonally strong leasing period, BEI seems confident that it will push overall average occupancy to over 97 per cent before yearend. This is 100 basis points higher than the average economic occupancy in 2Q21 (96.1 per cent) and, if achieved, should enable BEI to dramatically reduce incentives offered on new leases.”
Raising his 2021 FFOPU estimate to $2.89 (from $2.82), which sits at the high end of the REIT’s newly introduced guidance ($2.80–2.92), Mr. Markidis said he sees it “well-positioned to generate mid- to high-single-digit FFOPU growth in 2022 and 2023.”
Keeping a “buy” rating, he hiked his target for the REIT’s units to $55 from $47. The average is $51.75.
Others making changes include:
* Canaccord Genuity’s Brendon Abrams to $50 from $45 with a “hold” rating.
“We highlight that the unit price has performed exceptionally well year-to-date (up 40 per cent), a rally admittedly we had not forecasted and surpassed our expectations (code for “we were wrong”). However, given the strong unit price appreciation, we believe the units are fairly valued, and we are maintaining our HOLD rating,” he said.
* iA Capital Markets’ Frédéric Blondeau to $55 from $47 with a “buy” rating.
* Scotia Capital analyst Mario Saric to $51.25 from $43.50 with a “sector perform” rating
* National Bank’s Matt Kornack to $56 from $51.50 with an “outperform” rating.
* RBC to $54 from $44 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
Exchange Income Corp.’s (EIF-T) “strong” second-quarter beat “demonstrates the quality of the firm’s diversified business model,” according to Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen, who emphasizing the an “increasingly upbeat view over the firm’s embedded growth prospects and ability to capitalize on the forthcoming economic recovery.”
After the bell on Thursday, the Winnipeg-based firm reported adjusted EBITDA of $81-million, up 12 per cent year-over-year and easily topping both Mr. Hansen’s $74-million estimate and the $75.6-million consensus on the Street. He attributed the difference to “substantially better-than-expected” results from its Aviation segment, which he said is “gaining altitude, poised to accelerate.”
“Dovetailing on several moves to substantially strengthen its balance sheet, EIF is quickly transitioning from defense to offense, in our view, a thesis underscored by the firm’s recent $61-million acquisition of Carson Air, and three additional LOIs for an aggregate $53-million,” the analyst said. “We like this approach, with all four deals said to be closely related to EIF’s existing platforms (read: strong synergies/accretion), including Macfab Manufacturing (LOI#1), a group closely aligned with EIF’s Ben Machine. Management is also investing into existing operations (fleet capacity to north, R1 assets), with ample liquidity still available for additional offensive moves.”
Maintaining a “strong buy” rating for its shares, Mr. Hansen hiked his target to $52 from $47. The average is $48.40.
“EIF boasts significant (under-appreciated) leverage to the post-pandemic recovery, in our view, Specifically, we believe EIF is poised to benefit from several macro & organic tailwinds that include: 1) a deep backlog of medical procedures & pent-up travel demand in northern communities; 2) early signs of surging US regional jet traffic (i.e. demand for parts, services, leasing; 3) the resumption of international pilot training; 4) PAL’s ramping high-value contracts (DFO, FWSAR, Netherlands); and 5) Quest’s robust backlog/demand,” he said.
Others making target changes include:
* Canaccord’s Matthew Lee to $50 from $43 with a “buy” rating.
“After a strong Q2 print, we maintain our positive outlook on Exchange given its cash flow generation and diversified business portfolio, as well as the improving outlook on the aerospace front,” said Mr. Lee. “While there remain many questions as to the shape of an aviation recovery, we are very encouraged by management’s expectation of $400-million in EBITDA for the firm once the impacts of COVID subside. Additionally, we were impressed with the Legacy Airline segment’s ability to return to 90 per cent plus of F19 revenues, a feat supporting the thesis that EIF will likely see a more rapid airline recovery than peers given its essential nature. On the manufacturing front, management highlighted that it is still facing COVID-related supply chain challenges, but we believe that as construction projects come back online, the segment will see a significant ramp, which should benefit the firm in F22.”
* Scotia’s Konark Gupta to $43 from $41 with a “sector perform” rating.
* RBC’s Walter Spracklin to $47 from $43 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse downgraded Farmers Edge Inc. (FDGE-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” and cut his target to $10 from $20. The average on the Street is $8.75.
* National Bank’s Don DeMarco upgraded Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $16 target, up from $14 and above the $15.95 average.
* Scotia Capital analyst Mario raised his Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T) target to $63.50 from $61 with a “sector perform” rating. Others making changes include: Raymond James’ Brad Sturges to $70.50 from $68 with a “strong buy” rating and RBC raised its target to $68 from $65 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $64.35.
“Despite the recent challenges faced by the Canadian multifamily sector during COVID-19, CAPREIT has successfully maintained relatively higher same-property occupancy rates,” said Mr. Sturges. “As a result, we believe CAPREIT is well positioned to capture improving pricing power in its suburban ‘big-city’ weighted Canadian multifamily real estate portfolio as leasing demand gains further momentum.”
* Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges increased his Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) target to $28 from $26 with an “outperform” rating, while Canaccord Genuity’s Brendon Abrams raised his target to $26.50 from $26 with a “buy” rating and TD’s Jonathan Keltcher raised his target to $28 from $27 with a “buy” rating. The average is $25.90.
“We believe Minto’s NAV discount valuation provides an attractive entry point as Canadian urban multifamily property fundamentals recover in the coming quarters,” said Mr. Sturges. “We believe Minto also offers above-average 2022E AFFO/unit growth prospects as its average occupancy rates recover back to pre-covid levels, and rent growth accelerates when the REIT’s pricing power returns.”
* RBC raised its Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) target to $46 from $43 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $41.61.
* RBC’s Andrew Wong cut his target for Largo Resources Ltd. (LGD-T) to $24 from $25 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $26.20.
* RBC’s Matt Logan increased his BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U-T, HOM.UN-T) target to US$17 from US$14, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $16.02.
* National Bank’s Tal Woolley raised his American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN-T) target to $5 from $4.75 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$4.31.
* Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland raised his Payfare Inc. (PAY-T) target to $13.50 from $9 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $14.75.