Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Management at CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) has “lost credibility” in the wake of its scandal last week, according to Mackie Research Capital Corp.
Analyst Greg McLeish terminated coverage of the Canadian cannabis company after its stock dropped sharply last week. CannTrust announced on Thursday that it was halting all sales after Health Canada issued it a non-compliance order for growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms at its Pelham, Ont. Greenhouse between October 2018 and March.
“We believe that Health Canada must make an example of CannTrust following its failed Health Canada audit. If Health Canada does not come down hard on the company it will set a bad precedent for other ‘law abiding’ industry participants,” McLeish said in a note.
He added that Mackie has concerns about the company’s financial accounting. “The growing in unlicensed rooms took place from October 2018 to March 2019 and on May 14, the company reported its Q1/19 financial results. This now raises several questions. Did this unlicensed product show up in inventory or biological assets or was it even accounted for at all? If it did show up, why didn’t senior management identify a potential problem?” McLeish said.
“Some of the cannabis grown by CannTrust in unlicensed rooms had already been shipped to provinces across the country. As a result, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) have pulled products from their sites. Additionally, On July 11, Danish cannabis firm Stenocare announced it would quarantine more batches of cannabis oil from its partner CannTrust. Stenocare said it would now quarantine five batches of the oil, up from just one on July 10.”
Mackie previously lowered CannTrust to “market perform” on April 2.
In other analyst actions:
Franco-Nevada Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$120
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$18.5 from C$18
Transcontinental Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform
More to come