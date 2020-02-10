Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A trio of equity analysts on the Street adjusted their ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) on Monday in response to its warning about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.
Before the bell on Friday, the the luxury apparel maker slashed its 2020 financial expectations, pointing to lower store traffic in China and travel restrictions. It now expects revenue to grow between 13.8 per cent and 15 per cent, compared with its prior forecast of at least 20-per-cent growth.
On Monday, Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered Canada Goose to “market perform” from “outperform, expressing concern over the potential for “further downside given next year’s estimates could face substantial downside depending on the duration of Coronavirus.”
Mr. Chen projects tourism-related traffic slowdowns could result in 10-20-per-cent downside to earnings per share this year with the potential for more in fiscal 2021.
Also noting its Canadian business, which represents 30 per cent of total revenue, is “maturing” and facing “tough” retail competition moving forward, he lowered his target for Canada Goose shares to $29 from $50. The current average on the Street is $52.68, according to Bloomberg data.
Elsewhere, Goldman Alexandra Walvis lowered the stock “neutral” from “buy” with a $34 target, down from $44.
Ms. Walvis pointed to the potential for “choppier growth ahead,” as well as higher risks and a “maturing growth algorithm.”
Though she sees the impact from the virus as temporary, she also expressed concern over slowing domestic growth and the fact that new stores have been a “progressively smaller” contributor to sales.
Conversely, Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the stock to “outperform” from “neutral” with a $53 target (unchanged), believing investor concerns are currently “embedded” in its share price.
“We were encouraged to see GOOS only fall modestly after cutting EPS estimates more than 20 per cent on coronavirus,” said Mr. Komp, who sees “relatively limited one-year out downside.”
Scotiabank analyst Sumit Malhotra thinks “'dividend delivery’ is the appropriate close to a capital-driven run” for Canadian life insurance companies in 2019.
“Investor sentiment towards the Canadian life insurance sector has undertaken virtually a complete 180- degree turn over the past calendar year, which in our view is best reflected by the upswing in the valuation multiples that the stocks have enjoyed,” said Mr. Malhotra in a research note released Monday.
“While we concede that the rise in aggregate equity markets have helped, the key valuation measures for the lifecos today – 10.1 times our 2020 estimates and just under 1.5 times BVPS [book value per share] – are roughly 20 per cent above the comparable metrics (8.7 times our 2019 estimates and just over 1.2 times BVPS) that were accorded a year ago, which has played a big role in the 40-per-cent surge in the TSX Life & Health Insurance Index since the start of 2018. By comparison, on the other side of our coverage universe we note that that while the rebound in the TSX Bank Index has been a more moderate 13 per cent, the level of multiple expansion for the banks has been especially constrained (10.7 times our 2020 estimates and 1.67 times P/B today as compared to 10.4 times & 1.74 times a year ago), which we believe reflects the divergence in fundamental trends between the two sectors.”
In explaining that rise in investor confidence, Mr. Malhotra pointed to three factors: “(1) stable policyholder experience; (2) reduced sensitivity to macro factors; and (3) the strength of the balance sheet position that the sector has exhibited.”
He added: “While the first two factors have resulted in a reduction in the so-called ‘black box’ aspect long associated with lifeco earnings power, the improvement in capital strength - and seemingly less regulatory impediment with respect to deployment (i.e., no lifeco equivalent to the DSB) - have significantly improved investor sentiment towards the stocks, which now trade at 10.1 times our 2020 estimate (versus the comparable 8.7 times multiple accorded at this time a year ago).”
Pointing to its “massive move” in 2019, Mr. Malhotra downgraded cut IA Financial Corp. (IAG-T) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” on Monday ahead of the release of its quarterly results on Feb. 13.
“We have watched (with glee) as IAG shares have surged from a 1.05 times P/B multiple in early-Aug to the 1.48 times mark it enjoys today, with the massive re-rating carried by the ‘triple play’ of significant EPS revisions, ROE expansion, and immediately accretive capital deployment,” he said. “In other words, the company has ticked all of the fundamental boxes we were looking for, and though we expect Q4 will be solid (strong EPS growth, dividend hike, likely increase in the ROE objective), as the focus shifts to the IAS integration we think a move down to a SP-rating is appropriate.”
Mr. Malhotra increased his target for IA shares to $80 from $77. The average is $79.50.
“We believe the surge in IAG shares (73 per cent since the start of 2019, and 45 per cent in the past six months) has brought valuation to levels (1.48 times last reported BVPS, a 7-per-cent P/E premium as opposed to the 8-per-cent discount seen in early-Aug) at which we think the ‘good news’ is priced in,” he said. “In addition, the near-term catalysts are no longer as evident, as we expect the focus at IAG will shift to the integration of the IAS acquisition as well as re-building the capital position (sector-low pro forma LICAT ratio of 117 per cent).”
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Maurice Choy thinks TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) is “likely to attract interest from investors seeking a combination of exposure to the upside in the Alberta energy-only power market, an ESG “rate of change” proposition (as it converts coal to gas generation.”
Also seeing its current valuation as providing an attractive entry point, Mr. Choy raised his rating for TransAlta to “outperform” from “sector perform.”
“At the current share price level, we see the stock as being undervalued by the market, noting that the residual business has an implied valuation of under 4 times, which is low both from an absolute and comparative basis (i.e., when compared to Canadian and U.S. merchant independent power producers),” the analyst said. “Further, we estimate this residual business to have around a 3.5 times adjusted net debt to EBITDA, with a pathway towards improvement as the coal-togas conversions complete, and as the debt is serviced by cash distributions from RNW and the hydro business.”
Mr. Choy said he sees TransAlta’s recent dividend increase “positively,” seeing it as sign of its confidence in its outlook and future cash flow.
“The Alberta power price, capacity factors and the carbon price remain key variables, and to these ends, we believe the success of TransAlta’s coal-to-gas conversions may better position its assets in the Alberta energy-only market moving forward,” he said.
“While TransAlta’s coal generation would have screened negatively by many investors focused on the Environmental attribute, we believe the company’s coal-to-gas strategy and recently published 2020 and longer-term ESG goals should appeal to investors seeking a stock with a ‘rate of change’ proposition.”
Mr. Choy raised his target price for TransAlta shares to $13 from $11. The average target on the Street is $11.42.
Touting its “solid execution, outlook and opportunities,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Steve Arthur thinks CAE Inc. (CAE-T, CAE-N) warrants a “moderate” premium following last week’s release of “solid” third-quarter results that exceeded his expectations.
“CAE shares have jumped 21 per cent year-to-date, largely (in our view) on growing investor awareness of CAE’s potential role in supporting the 737 MAX return to flight,” said Mr. Arthur. “We fully agree that CAE has a critical role to play and will capitalize on the opportunity, though struggle to see incremental earnings to match the share price move. The previously discounted valuation has now become a modest premium to the A&D group, but .... we like the ‘textbook fundamentals’ at CAE and see a premium valuation as warranted.”
Pointing to the company’s “modestly” higher earnings outlook, Mr. Arthur increased his target for CAE shares to $45 from $41, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $41.67.
“Recent share strength (up 21 per cent year-to-date) does give us pause, but we see a moderate premium (24.5 times calendar 2020 estimated price-to-earnings vs. A&D peers averaging 23.5 times) as justified by CAE’s core fundamentals,” the analyst said.
Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier hiked his target to $43 from $36 with a “hold” rating (unchanged).
Mr. Poirier said: “We continue to like CAE in the long term for its resilient business model and robust growth prospects. Nevertheless, we prefer to remain on the sidelines as we await a better entry point before buying the stock given the limited 5-per-cent potential return to our target price.”
Calling it a “digital health play disrupting primary care,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Raveel Afzaal initiated coverage of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T), a Vancouver-based medical services provider, with a “hold” rating.
“In our opinion, the share price is factoring in substantial growth from initiatives which are at an early stage. This is because of management’s track record and exposure to a large market that is ripe for disruption,” he said.
Mr. Afzaal emphasized the presence of “visible” growth drivers for both its digital and clinical verticals, noting: “WELL appears competitively positioned to increase average revenue per user and margins of the OSCAR EMR service providers through the launch of new modules developed by thirdparties such as online booking, virtual check-in, virtual care and improved cybersecurity. These features are highly sought after by Canadian patients and can also help optimize the admin staff to doctor ratio, which represents a significant portion of the overall clinical’s expenses. WELL intends to leverage these modules to improve the profitability of its clinics. Further, it looks to continue consolidating the fragmented primary care market and utilize best HR practices to improve the utilization rate of its clinics.”
Though he pointed to the company’s “established” foothold in the primary care market and the presence of long-term macro headwinds, Mr. Afzaal said he gave the neutral-equivalent rating as he seeks “further visibility on timing and magnitude of these growth initiatives.”
He set a $1.80 target for its shares, which falls 80 cents below the average on the Street.
Having seen a jump of almost 200 per cent since August, Profound Medial Corp. (PRN-T, PROF-Q) is “fully valued by the market,” according to Mackie Research analyst Andre Uddin.
That prompted him to lower his rating for the Mississauga-based medical equipment manufacturer to “hold” from “speculative buy.”
Despite the downgrade, Mr. Uddin said Profound sits in a “solid” position fundamentally, seeing a “clean and solid” balance sheet and poised to see a rise in revenue south of the border.
“We expect the U.S. commercialization of TULSA-PRO to provide PRN with robust growth,” he said. “Our total revenue estimates, which gave us a generous valuation for the company, are ahead of consensus – $23-million versus $15-million for 2020 and $62-million versus $43-million for 2021. We also expect PRN to turn profitable in 2021 vs. 2022 by the street.”
Mr. Uddin increased his target to $26.10 from $20.30. The average is currently $32.41.
In other analyst actions:
National Bank Financial analyst Maxim Sytchev raised ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a target of $22.50 (unchanged). The average on the Street is $24.85.
Scotiabank’s Mario Saric upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a $14 target, up from $13.25 and above the consensus of $13.10.
