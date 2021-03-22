Monday’s Canadian breakouts: This bitcoin play spikes to record levels on high volume

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Analysis

Monday’s Canadian breakouts: This bitcoin play spikes to record levels on high volume

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On today’s Canadian Breakouts report, there are 51 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and six securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that is on the positive breakouts list - Mogo Inc. (MOGO-T). On March 19, its share price closed at a record high, jumping 13 per cent on high volume with over 10 million shares traded.

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

Story continues below advertisement

The company

With its head office in Vancouver, Mogo is a financial technology (fintech) company.

Last month, the company announced a strategic purchase causing the share price to skyrocket.

On Feb. 11, the company revealed its intention of acquiring a 19.99-per-cent ownership interest in Coinsquare Ltd. with the ability to increase its ownership interest to 40 per cent.

In the news release, management highlighted the importance of this acquisition, “Launched in 2014, Coinsquare has grown to become the leading digital asset trading platform in Canada with trading volume in excess of $525 million in January 2021. Coinsquare provides digital asset traders with a proprietary trading platform engineered to deliver a robust, secure, and userfriendly interface for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets. The trading platform makes buying and selling digital assets quick and convenient, with customers able to easily manage their portfolio of digital assets.”

Chief Executive Officer of Mogo David Feller said, “We believe strongly in the growing importance of cryptocurrency in the financial wallets of consumers, and deepening our relationship with Coinsquare will enable us to bring enhanced functionality and value into the MogoCrypto product.”

On Feb. 24, the company raised over $80-million with proceeds earmarked to fund this acquisition.

Canadian businessman Michael Wekerle, who investors may recognize as an investor from the TV show Dragons’ Den, is a large shareholder. According to Bloomberg, he owns over 10 per cent of the shares outstanding.

Story continues below advertisement

Quarterly earnings

Before the market opened on Nov. 10, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results that moved the share price up 4 per cent that day on high volume with over 9-million shares traded. The three month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 3 million shares.

The company reported revenue of $9.8-million, above the Street’s expectations of $9.6-million and exceeding management’s guidance of between $9.5-million and $9.7-million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $4.8-million, ahead of management’s guidance of between $3.8-million and $4.2-million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 49 per cent, up from 7 per cent reported during the same period last year.

In the earnings release, it was noted that this improvement was attributed to “record gross margin of 93 per cent based on strong loan performance as well as a significant reduction in growth related operating expenses”. The company reported net income of $1-million.

After the market closes on March 23, the company will be reporting its fourth-quarter earnings results. The Street is expecting revenue to come in at $9-million and EBITDA of $0.65-million.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since the start of the year, three analysts have issued buy recommendations and one analyst has a “hold” recommendation on the stock.

Story continues below advertisement

The firms providing recent research coverage on the company are: Canaccord Genuity, Eight Capital, HC Wainwright & Co LLC, and Raymond James.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, HC Wainwright’s Scott Buck hiked his target price to US$16 (the high on the Street) from US$4.

In February, these analyst made changes:

  • Raymond James’ Steven Li lifted his target price to $15 from $7.50.
  • Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor downgraded his recommendation to a “hold” from a “speculative buy” but increased his target price to $13 from $6.
  • Eight Capital’s Suthan Sukumar raised his target by $6 to $16.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid top line growth. Revenue is expected to come in at $41.7-million in 2020, $47.1-million in 2021, and $60.9-million in 2022.

The Street’s top line forecasts have been rising. To illustrate, three months ago, the Street was anticipating revenue of $45.6-million in 2021.

Valuation

According to Refinitiv, the shares are trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 13.1 times the 2022 consensus estimate.

Story continues below advertisement

The average 12-month target price is $16.07, implying the share price has 12-per-cent upside potential over the next year.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there has not been any trading activity reported by insiders.

Chart watch

The stock has made a parabolic move in recent weeks rising from the mid-single digits to the double-digits.

Year-to-date, the share price has increased 196 per cent, closing at a record high of $11.47 on March 19. To put this rapid move in perspective, the share price closed at $4.25 on Feb. 1.

Despite this astounding move higher, the stock is not yet in overbought territory. The RSI (relative strength index) is at 65. Generally, an RSI reading at or above 70 reflects an overbought condition.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, the stock has an initial ceiling of resistance around $15. After that, there is overhead resistance around $20. Looking at the downside, there is technical support around $10, close to its 50-day moving average (at $9.02).

Story continues below advertisement

Positive BreakoutsMarch 19 close
AW-UN-TA&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $37.20
ADN-TAcadian Timber Corp $19.43
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $37.93
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $62.89
AI-TAtrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $13.56
AYA-TAya Gold & Silver Inc. $5.58
BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $44.80
BIGG-CNBIGG Digital Asssets Inc. $2.12
BAM-A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $56.64
DOO-TBRP Inc $102.56
BTB-UN-TBTB Real Estate Investment Trust $4.38
CTC-A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $181.62
CWX-TCanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $10.05
CM-TCIBC $126.81
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $23.14
EMA-TEmera Inc $54.84
EGLX-TEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. $9.35
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $7.45
FTS-TFortis Inc $53.59
GLXY-TGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. $28.09
GDI-TGDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $52.62
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $31.60
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $14.10
HLS-THLS Therapeutics Inc. $21.37
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $39.37
ISV-TInformation Services Corp. $24.00
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $42.38
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $23.00
LGT-B-TLogistec Corp $41.00
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $28.46
MOGO-TMogo Inc. $14.35
MRC-TMorguard Corp. $120.40
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $12.46
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $88.78
NFG-XNew Found Gold Corp. $4.68
BCI-TNew Look Vision Group Inc $49.65
PL-TPinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. $11.20
PLZ-UN-TPlaza Retail REIT $3.99
POW-TPower Corp of Canada $33.48
PRYM-XPrime Mining Corp. $3.22
RPI-UN-TRichards Packaging Income Fund $78.00
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $5.68
ROXG-TRoxgold Inc. $1.83
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $31.73
SLS-TSolaris Resources Inc. $8.39
TR-XTrillium Therapeutics Inc $0.17
TWC-TTWC Enterprises Ltd. $20.77
VGCX-TVictoria Gold Corp. $13.77
VYGR-CNVoyager Digital Ltd. $30.90
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $1.82
WPK-TWinpak Ltd. $44.09
Negative Breakouts
BLX-TBoralex Inc $36.59
CG-TCenterra Gold Inc $11.77
CKG-XChesapeake Gold Corp. $4.00
DOC-XCloudMD Software & Services Inc. $2.02
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc $21.04
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $7.99

Source: Bloomberg

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies