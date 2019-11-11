Monday’s Insider Report: CEO cashes out nearly $2-million as this large-cap dividend stock surges to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)
On Nov. 4, Robert Prichard, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $214,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.16, increasing his portfolio’s position to 64,600 shares.
Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T)
On Nov. 1, director Neil MacKenzie purchased 108,700 shares at an average price per share of roughly $1.09, lifting his account’s holdings to 930,867 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $118,000.
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, Gurdeep Gill, vice-president – business development, completed two relatively small purchases, acquiring a total of 42,300 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $1.13. The cost of these investments, not including commission charges, totaled nearly $48,000 and raised his account balance to 364,021 shares.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On Nov. 4, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving a total of 56,537 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $24.13, and sold 56,537 shares at a price per share of $59.44. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled nearly $2-million. After these transactions, his account balance stood at 86,047 shares.
The share price closed at a record high on Fri. Nov. 8, and is up 35 per cent year-to-date.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share, or $2.20 per share annually, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.6 per cent.
Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T)
On Nov. 4, chief financial officer Stephane Bello exercised his options, receiving 70,978 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$39.14. On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, Mr. Bello sold over US$12-million worth of stock. He divested a total of 185,295 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$66.75, leaving 120,186 shares in his account.