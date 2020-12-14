Monday’s Insider Report: CEO of this Canadian bank lands a $10-million payday

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)
On Dec. 4, director James Singh purchased 4,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $29.86. The cost of this investment totaled nearly $120,000, not including trading fees.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
On Dec. 8, chief risk officer Patrick Cronin exercised his options, receiving 18,812 shares at a cost per share of $57.78, and sold 18,812 shares at a price per share of $97.2926. Net proceeds exceeded $743,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)
On Dec. 4, director Marie-Josée Lamothe sold 5,175 shares at an average price per share of roughly $77.36. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $400,000, excluding commission charges.
National Bank of Canada (NA-T)
Between Dec. 3-7, president and chief executive officer Louis Vachon exercised his options, receiving 283,840 shares at a cost per share of $34.34, and sold 283,840 shares at an average price per share of approximately $71.65. Net proceeds exceeded $10-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
