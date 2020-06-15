Monday’s Insider Report: Chair invests over $2-million in this Canadian bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
On June 10, chair George Cope invested over $2.8-million in shares of this bank stock. He acquired 37,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $76.73, increasing this account’s balance to 63,160 shares.
Mr. Cope was appointed to the position as chair of the board of directors in March 2020. Mr. Cope is the former president and chief executive officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, retiring in Jan. 2020. He also currently serves on CGI Inc.’s (GIB-A-T) board of directors.
CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)
On June 10-11, Mr. Cope bought a total of 11,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $91.19. The cost of the purchases exceeded $1-million.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
On June 8, chief commercial officer Rob Campbell sold 12,330 shares at a price per share of $16.44. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $202,000.
The following day, Mr. Campbell exercised his options, receiving 67,980 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $4.38, and sold 67,980 shares at a price per share of $16.23. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $805,000.
After these transactions, this account held 14,720 shares.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On June 8, Sandy Scullion, senior vice-president – global retail and services, powersports, exercised his options, receiving a total of 17,300 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $21.95, and sold 17,300 shares at a price per share of $55, leaving 33,357 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $571,000.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T)
On June 5, director Charles Main exercised his options, receiving 60,790 shares at a cost per share of $3.29, and sold 60,790 shares at a price per share of $10.01 with 65,000 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $408,000.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.