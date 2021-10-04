Monday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $400,000 in this stock yielding over 4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T)
On Sept. 23 and 24, chairman Mark Pathy invested over $434,000 in shares of Stingray. He bought a total of 60,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.24 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Mavrik Corp.), after which this specific account held 4,063,534 shares.
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)
On Sept. 20, vice-president and chief information officer Pam Arpin exercised her options, receiving 5,215 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $53.52, and sold 5,215 shares at a price per share of $83.309, leaving 4,578 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $155,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share, or 30 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)
On Sept. 28, senior vice-president of maintenance and engineering Paul Rinaldo divested 2,000 shares at a price per share of $206.70, leaving 2,625 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $413,000, not including commission charges.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On Sept. 24, director Gregory David exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.25, and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $57.3074, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $600,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Previously, we reported senior vice-president of legal affairs and corporate secretary Josée Kouri exercised her options on Sept. 16, receiving 17,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967, and sold 17,000 shares at a price per share of $56, eliminating her position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $700,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
On Sept. 23, president and chief executive officer John Sicard divested 4,000 shares at a price per share of $195.9665, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 280,864 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $783,000, not including trading fees.
