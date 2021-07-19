Monday’s Insider Report: Executive invests over US$450,000 in this stock as it rallies to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)
On July 12, chief technology officer Deborah Hall Lefevre invested over US$450,000 in shares of Couche-Tard. She acquired 12,000 shares at a cost per share of US$37.5764, initiating a position in this specific account.
On July 15, the share price closed at a record high.
Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)
On July 7, president and chief executive officer Ian Dundas bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.35, after which this particular account held 294,852 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled $83,500, not including trading fees.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)
In a relatively small transaction, president, chief executive officer, and director Grant Fagerheim invested $60,000 in shares of Whitecap on July 14. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $6, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 2,453,636 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T)
On July 9, chief executive officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of $4.92, leaving 1,310,624 shares in this specific account. Proceeds totaled $369,000, excluding commission charges.
In May, the company changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. from Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.
Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-CN)
On July 13, Dominic Sergi sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of US$11.85, trimming this particular account’s position to 554,884 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$592,000, not including commission charges.
Earlier this year, Mr. Sergi, an original founder of the company, retired from the board of directors.
SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)
Between July 6-8, director Hannes Portmann divested a total of 37,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.83, leaving 40,000 shares in the specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $407,000, excluding trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.