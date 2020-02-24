Monday’s Insider Report: Executives unload millions worth of shares

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
On Feb. 19, Todd Anthony, vice-president - corporate development, invested over $125,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.53, increasing this account’s position to 35,000 shares.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
Between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13, Spencer Orr, president – Canada Goose Innovation Lab, exercised his options, receiving 124,071 shares at a cost per share of just 1.9 cents, and sold 106,204 shares at an average price per share of approximately $41.77. Net proceeds from these transactions, excluding trading fees, totaled over $4.4-million. After these transactions, this particular account held 17,867 shares.
Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)
On Feb. 7, chief legal officer and corporate development Gordon Davies exercised his options, receiving 65,374 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$28.41, and sold 65,374 shares at a price per share of US$46.6214. After these transactions, this specific account held 54,084 shares. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded US$1.1-million.
Earlier this month, we reported the following transactions that occurred on Feb. 4. Chief human resources officer Brian Sweeney exercised his options, receiving 23,218 shares at a cost per share of US$33.97, and sold 23,218 shares at a price per share of US$46.8322. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over US$298,000.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)
Between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20, Mathieu Gauvin, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 30,000 shares at a price per share