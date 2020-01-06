Monday’s Insider Report: Four income-producing securities being traded

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On Dec. 19, Keith MacPhail, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $261,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.08, increasing his account’s holdings to 222,000 shares.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI-UN-T)
On Dec. 24, Dean Burns, general counsel and corporate secretary, divested 1,379 units at a price per unit of $46.68, leaving 8,215 units in his account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $64,000.
On Dec. 17, lead trustee Arthur Havener Jr. sold 7,263 units at an average price per unit of approximately US$34.79, reducing his portfolio’s position to 23,160 units. Proceeds totaled over US$252,000.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On Dec. 23, David Pauli sold 4,165 shares at a price per share of $21.77, trimming his account balance to 550,000 shares. Proceeds totaled over $90,000. Mr. Pauli is a strategic advisor to CI Financial and is the company’s former chief operating officer.
Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)
Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, chief financial offer John Friedrichsen sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $102.50 with 459,000 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $2-million.