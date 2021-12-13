Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On Dec. 3, vice-president of corporate development Todd Anthony bought 12,500 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $13.73, lifting this particular account’s position to 50,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $171,000, not including commission charges.

National Bank of Canada (NA-T)

Between Dec. 2 and 9, president and chief executive officer Laurent Ferreira acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $96.52, taking this specific account’s position up to 56,400 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $965,000, excluding trading fees.

In Nov., Mr. Ferreira was appointed to the position as the company’s president and chief executive officer.

On Dec. 1, the share price fell 3.5 per cent after the company released disappointing fourth-quarter financial results. Earnings per share came in at $2.21, below the consensus estimate of $2.24.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T)

On Dec. 6, president, chief executive officer and trustee Mark Kenney trimmed his account’s holdings to 268,762 units after selling 5,500 units of CAPREIT at an average price per unit of roughly $57.455. Proceeds from the sale totaled $316,000, not including commission charges.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T)

On Nov. 29, president and chief executive officer Peter Kukielski exercised his options, receiving 46,306 shares at a cost per share of $3.76, and sold 46,306 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.76 with 4,683 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $231,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

On Nov. 30, Katharine Stevenson, who sits on the board of directors, sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $61.8704 with 21,230 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.8-million, not including trading fees.

