Inside the Market Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canfor Corp . (CFP-T) announced late Friday that it will be extending its temporary curtailment at sawmills in B.C. and will be reducing operating hours at some sawmills throughout the first quarter. “This decision is due to a continuing decline in lumber prices, in addition to high log costs and log supply constraints,” the company stated in a release.

National Access Cannabis Corp. (META-X) announced late Friday that it closed a $9-million debt financing from Opaskwayak Cree Nation. In connection with the advance of the loan, the company said 900,000 warrants will be issued to Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

The company said it will use the loan proceeds to continue building out Western Canada and Ontario retail cannabis stores, pending licensing and regulatory approvals.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T) chairman Ronald Mathison issued a statement on the controversy that led to the cancellation of the energy portion of the CIBC investor conference in Whistler in January which he said, “carries several important implications."

"Canadian energy companies and members of the public have reacted strongly to recent communications from politicians like the one from the Mayor of the Town of Whistler," he stated. "The Whistler Mayor's letters, addressed to energy industry companies, effectively seek to assign specific blame, and sought corporate financial contributions to address the costs of climate change on the community of Whistler."

The statement said the conference organizers have "prudently canceled the energy portion of the investor event, as Calfrac and numerous other energy-related companies were in the process of declining to attend, as a result of the Whistler Mayor's conduct."

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO-T) announced that it has repurchased and retired an additional US$26-million in aggregate principal amount plus premium and accrued and unpaid interest in consideration for the payment of US$27.4 million in cash.

"Following this repurchase for cancellation the remaining aggregate principal amount outstanding on the company's 9.25 per cent senior secured notes due 2021 is US$92.8 million, representing a significant decrease of approximately 22 per cent," the company stated.

