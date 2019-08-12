 Skip to main content

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Air Canada (AC-T) says it will spend more to buy Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) upping its total offer by $200-million and winning the support of the tour company’s largest shareholder.

The new deal sees Air Canada spending $18 per share, rather than $13, bringing the total offer to roughly $720-million, up from a previously announced bid worth $520-million. Air Canada says it now has the backing of Letko Brosseau and Associates Inc., Transat's largest shareholder, which holds just over 19 per cent of outstanding shares. The investor previously said it would not support the deal if the purchase price remained at $13 per share.

Story continues below advertisement

The initial bid was announced in June, and will go to the shareholders for a vote on Aug. 23. The Air Canada deal also needs to secure approval from regulators, including Transport Canada and the Competition Bureau.

-The Canadian Press

**

A company controlled by B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison plans to take forestry firm Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) private with a $980-million cash offer. Great Pacific Capital Corp. is offering $16 a share for Vancouver-based Canfor’s stock that it doesn’t already own, or 82 per cent higher than the close of $8.80 on Friday.

“The elimination of the significant administrative expenses incurred in maintaining a public company listing in Canada will allow for reinvestment of these funds into stabilization of the company’s operations,” Great Pacific said in a statement late Sunday. The statement also says that Canfor is facing strategic and capital decisions that are “best suited to a private company with a long-term focus.”

Canfor issued a statement on Sunday night cautioning its shareholders that the "indicative offer" is non-binding on Great Pacific and that's there's no certainty that offer or "any other strategic transaction with Great Pacific or any other person" will be pursued by the company.

The board has constituted a special committee of independent directors to review the offer "and, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, consider Canfor's strategic alternatives, including Canfor's response, if any," to the offer.

Story continues below advertisement

- with files from Brent Jang

**

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported a loss of US$30.8-million or 14 cents US per share in the second quarter, versus a profit of US$19.7-million or 9 cents US per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents US in the latest quarter.

During the second quarter of 2019, the company said it recorded a derivative loss of US$24.7-million compared to a derivative gain of US$18.8-million in the second quarter of 2018 relating to its long-term debt. "In addition, with the hiring of operating personnel and starting in the fourth quarter of 2018, the company is now incurring training costs as training programs for operations have begun," it stated in a release.

**

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (AGRA-C) announced it plans to make a takeover offer for Eviana Health Corp. (EHC-C)

Story continues below advertisement

The offer will provide holders of Eviana Shares with 1.694915 AgraFlora shares for each Eviana share based on the offer price of 50 cents per Eviana share and the closing price of AgraFlora shares of 29.5 cents on Aug. 9, the company stated. It said the offer was a "significant and immediate" 49.25-per cent premium to the market price.

The company said it presented Eviana’s board of directors with a proposal to explore "a mutually agreeable business combination" on July 26.

"Although the Eviana board failed to respond to proposal, AgraFlora would still welcome a transaction supported by the Eviana board, and looks forward to engaging the Eviana board to deliver significant value to Eviana shareholders," it stated. "However, at this time, the rationale for the combination is too strong to accept inaction."

**

The Second Cup Ltd. (SCU-T) announced that it has amended its investment agreement with four separate holding companies controlled by Michael Serruya, Aaron Serruya, Jacques Serruya and Simon Serruya, among others. “The amendment deletes the provision of the investment agreement granting the Investors’ representative the right to designate two nominees for director of the company for so long as any Investor (or the Investors collectively) owns 20 per cent of the corporation’s common shares and one nominee if the investors’ collective ownership is below 20 per cent but is greater than or equal to 10 per cent,” the company stated.

The Second Cup said it does not expect the amendment to result in any changes to the current composition of its board of directors.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) announced that Bryan Pearson has departed as CEO of LoyaltyOne, Co., the operator of the Air Miles Reward Program in Canada, effective August 9. LoyaltyOne’s parent company Alliance Data Systems Inc. announced Mr. Pearson’s departure a new release and said chairman Charles Horn will oversee LoyaltyOne on an interim basis. Blair Cameron will continue to serve as president of the program.

