Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T) announced late Friday that, effective Monday, it will further reduce its SPF production by 30-to-40 million board feet of production per week, which it said represents between 45 and 60 per cent of SPF production. It also said plywood production at the company’s three manufacturing sites will be further adjusted on an ongoing basis.
Also, the company said that, effective April 20, it will take approximately four weeks of downtime at its Cariboo Pulp and Paper joint venture pulp mill resulting in an approximate reduction in NBSK production of 30,000 tonnes of which West Fraser's share is 15,000 tonnes. "The downtime is necessitated by decreased fibre availability as a result of widespread sawmill curtailments in British Columbia and the other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mill operations and employee," it stated.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T) announced that operations at its San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines in Mexico will be temporarily suspended in accordance with Mexico’s Ministry of Health’s Decree to mitigate the spread and transmission of COVID-19.
