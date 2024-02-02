A much-stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report has shifted the odds of when central bank interest rate cuts may begin this year in both the American and Canadian economies, according to pricing in money markets this morning.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs last month. The economist consensus was about 180,000. Data for December was also revised higher to show 333,000 jobs added instead of 216,000 as previously reported.

Implied interest rate probabilities in the swaps market, which capture bets for future monetary policy moves, now suggest only about a 25 per cent chance of a Bank of Canada rate cut at its April 10 meeting, down from 36 per cent prior the 0830 am ET jobs report. Earlier this week, prior to Canada releasing an unexpectedly strong gross domestic product reading, those odds were pegged at near 50-50.

A 69 per cent chance of a quarter-point interest rate cut is now priced in for the June 5 policy meeting, down from 82 per cent. The market is putting near-zero odds on a cut at the bank’s next meeting in March.

The market is still pricing in cuts totaling a full percentage point by year-end.

The following table details how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 0855 am Friday. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Mar-24 5.0008 0 99.7 0.3 10-Apr-24 4.9357 25.3 74.4 0.2 5-Jun-24 4.7873 69.5 30.4 0.1 24-Jul-24 4.6669 84.1 15.8 0.1 4-Sep-24 4.4447 98.2 1.8 0 23-Oct-24 4.2815 99.4 0.6 0 11-Dec-24 4.0933 99.8 0.2 0

And here’s how interest rate probabilities looked just prior to the 830 ET U.S. jobs report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Mar-24 4.9888 4.5 95.5 0 10-Apr-24 4.9054 36.3 63.7 0 5-Jun-24 4.726 82 18 0 24-Jul-24 4.5812 92.4 7.6 0 4-Sep-24 4.3419 99.7 0.3 0 23-Oct-24 4.1614 99.9 0.1 0 11-Dec-24 3.9605 100 0 0 Source: Refinifiv

Both U.S. and Canadian Treasury yields surged after the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report, as market pricing also shifted for when traders are expecting rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Markets now expect the Federal Reserve to cut benchmark interest rates by 127 basis points by the end of the year, down sharply from more than 160 basis points in cuts expected at the start of January.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 11.1 basis points to 3.974%, one day after reaching a new low for 2024 so far. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 17.6 basis points at 4.370%.

Canada’s two-year Treasury was up about 15 basis points to its highest level in three days.

More to come