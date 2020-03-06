 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Panic buying spurs race to negative North American bond yields

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Bond prices exploded higher in the early hours of Friday trading and negative U.S. Treasury and government of Canada bond yields are becoming a distinct possibility (if not yet probable).

I posted 10-year charts of both the U.S. and Canadian bond yields to show the remarkable scale of the overnight move. It’s been a decade of unprecedented central bank market intervention and yet the plunge in yields recently is by far the biggest, sharpest price change for the period.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been explanations for structurally low bond yields stated – central banks and demographic factors that have created a shortage of safe assets primarily – but today’s action is all about panic. Global investors are racing to park assets somewhere the negative economic effects of the coronavirus won’t hurt them as much.

S&P 500 futures were off the lows, indicating a 70 point loss at the open, at time of writing. I’d love to provide research links on the bond market but the sell-off started about midnight last night and I don’t have access to any yet.

“Treasury yields plummeted to record lows as concern about the impact of the coronavirus spurred demand for havens” – Bloomberg

“Coronavirus wreaks financial havoc as infections near 100,000” – Reuters

***

The U.S. corporate bond market is the most important one for investors to follow today.

Credit Suisse strategist Andrew Garthwaite has repeatedly noted that widening of high-yield bond spreads – the average yield on junk bonds minus the Treasury yield – have signaled the end of seven of the last eight bull markets.

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, high yield spreads are not easy to follow in real time. The Federal Reserve data site posts them daily but not intraday. The price change of the main U.S. high yield corporate bond ETFs will be a helpful indicator Friday. So far, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF price remains well above the late 2018 lows.

“ @SBarlow_ROB JNK” – (ETF price chart) Twitter

“Stocks are still up but credit is screaming” (Bloomberg newsletter excerpt) – Twitter

***

Ritholtz Wealth Management Director of Research Michael Batnick warned investors not to get brave in a blog post Thursday,

“The Coronavirus has slowed down travel and decimated these stocks like they’re banks in the financial crisis. The airline index fell more than 3% every single day last week. They fell nearly 4% on Monday, and another 9.3% today! Royal Caribbean went from $135 on January 17th to $65 today. Four years wiped out in 32 days. I understand the temptation to step in and buy, but catching a falling knife doesn’t usually work out well. According to a great study by J.P. Morgan, 40% of all stocks experience a catastrophic decline from which they never recover.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Don’t Catch a Falling Knife” – Irrelevant Investor

***

Diversion: “Status and Beauty in the Global Party Circuit. I loved this book, my favorite of the year so far.’ – Marginal Revolution

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies