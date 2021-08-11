 Skip to main content
Record quarterly results propel this Canadian manufacturer’s high-flying shares to new heights

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
It took more than 20 years, but ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T) shares reached a record high on Wednesday after the company’s latest earnings well surpassed expectations. The company also reported record order bookings in its most recent quarter, as more companies turn to automation to lower costs and boost production.

ATS shares surged more than 11 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, hitting a record $41.64. That beat its former high of $40.50 on Aug. 8, 2000, during the turn-of-the-century tech boom. The stock pulled back slightly midday Wednesday to around $41.18. It’s up about 80 per cent so far this year and has risen 125 per cent over the past 52 weeks.

Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS, which makes automated manufacturing systems used in sectors such as life sciences, consumer products and transportation, reported revenues of $510.6-million for its first-quarter ended June 27, up 57 per cent from $324.9-million a year ago, driven in part by acquisitions.

Net income of $33.9-million, or 37 cents per share, compared to net income of $9.8-million, or 11 cents, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenues of $460-million and earnings of 31 cents per share in the quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ estimates. The company said its order bookings reached a record $637-million in the first quarter, with “notable project wins” in areas such as medical devices and EV battery assembly.

“Automation is clearly seeing strong demand drivers with the backdrop of inflationary costs, a tight labour market and supply chain disruptions, where companies are looking to drive efficiencies in the manufacturing process,” Stifel GMP analyst Justin Keywood said in an email to the Globe. “New smaller packaging sizes to manage inflation, like in food and beverage is also leading to greater automation demand.”

For instance, he said the price of a syrup bottle may be similar to last year but now comes in a smaller size.

In a note to clients, Mr. Keywood said the company’s life sciences segment “remains robust” amid strong activity in the medical device and pharmaceutical markets. There are also more opportunities in the transportation division with the rise of electric vehicles.

The consumer products division is improving, Mr. Keywood noted, but said management expects some customers to remain cautious in deploying capital in the current economic environment.”

National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev noted the about three-quarters of the record order bookings in the quarter were from existing operations and about 30 per cent from recently acquired companies.

“For lack of a better word, ATA’s execution has become ‘predictable’ whereby order momentum/end-market positioning powers strong backlog additions that translate into regular beats,” he said in a note on Wednesday. He has an “outperform” (similar to buy) rating and $38 target on the stock.

“While this of course remains a project-driven business, the lesser volatility has to be credited to management’s defensive posture towards end markets (i.e., focus on the ones that provide predictable growth),” he wrote.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
