The S&P/TSX Composite took a bit of a beating during the trading week ending with Friday’s close, finishing lower by 2.0 per cent. The benchmark is now 24.1 per cent higher year to date.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) puts the index at the lower end of the technically neutral range with a 43 reading that is closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal at 70.

There are 13 benchmark stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the buy signal. The five most oversold stocks in the index are Winpak Ltd., CAE Inc., Laurentian Bank of Canada, MAG Silver Corp. and Aecon Group Ltd.

There are 12 S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing weak price momentum by establishing new 52-week lows, and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The largest companies making new lows are Saputo Inc., Quebecor Inc., Parkland Corp., Winpak Ltd. and Cronos Group Inc.

For the first time in a long, long time, there are no overbought stocks trading above the RSI sell signal or index companies making new 52-week highs.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap SAP-T SAPUTO INC -3.18 -16.80 12,037,173,774 QBR-B-T QUEBECOR INC -CL B -0.03 -8.74 6,947,804,963 PKI-T PARKLAND CORP -1.93 -14.42 5,140,425,472 WPK-T WINPAK LTD -6.21 -8.61 2,356,900,000 CRON-T CRONOS GROUP INC -5.31 -33.48 2,120,268,604 LWRK-T LIFEWORKS INC -4.57 -15.53 1,756,872,171 FVI-T FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC -8.25 -57.46 1,280,287,879 SOY-T SUNOPTA INC -6.33 -47.28 838,317,762 MRE-T MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC -1.33 -29.36 813,966,722 VFF-T VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL -7.50 -31.11 760,449,097 WPRT-T WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC -2.48 -53.62 526,044,152

Oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd WPK-T WINPAK LTD 23.89 36.26 39.77 -6.21 -8.61 18.18 17.69 CAE-T CAE INC 24.70 31.98 36.99 -8.82 -8.82 44.98 31.73 LB-T LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 25.91 37.78 41.37 -6.56 26.84 8.27 8.76 MAG-T MAG SILVER CORP 26.23 20.61 23.49 -11.43 -19.99 210.20 23.57 ARE-T AECON GROUP INC 26.27 16.55 19.09 -1.83 4.45 18.22 14.42 LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC 26.90 66.80 101.59 -5.79 -22.83 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A CCL-B-T CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B 27.35 63.35 68.92 -4.18 10.49 18.93 18.76 PBH-T PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP 27.69 125.92 124.90 -3.88 26.17 42.67 24.03 EFX-T ENERFLEX LTD 28.03 7.77 8.43 -3.25 21.37 14.83 14.26 CGX-T CINEPLEX INC 28.06 11.92 13.75 -7.72 30.31 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A AC-T AIR CANADA 28.29 21.38 25.20 -9.81 -6.72 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A CPX-T CAPITAL POWER CORP 28.62 39.62 40.16 -2.97 17.43 28.56 19.36 KEY-T KEYERA CORP 28.72 28.48 30.12 -3.30 34.70 21.62 14.81 Source: Bloomberg

