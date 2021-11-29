Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite took a bit of a beating during the trading week ending with Friday’s close, finishing lower by 2.0 per cent. The benchmark is now 24.1 per cent higher year to date.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) puts the index at the lower end of the technically neutral range with a 43 reading that is closer to the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal at 70.

There are 13 benchmark stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the buy signal. The five most oversold stocks in the index are Winpak Ltd., CAE Inc., Laurentian Bank of Canada, MAG Silver Corp. and Aecon Group Ltd.

There are 12 S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing weak price momentum by establishing new 52-week lows, and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The largest companies making new lows are Saputo Inc., Quebecor Inc., Parkland Corp., Winpak Ltd. and Cronos Group Inc.

For the first time in a long, long time, there are no overbought stocks trading above the RSI sell signal or index companies making new 52-week highs.

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
SAP-TSAPUTO INC-3.18-16.8012,037,173,774
QBR-B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B-0.03-8.746,947,804,963
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP-1.93-14.425,140,425,472
WPK-TWINPAK LTD-6.21-8.612,356,900,000
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC-5.31-33.482,120,268,604
LWRK-TLIFEWORKS INC-4.57-15.531,756,872,171
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-8.25-57.461,280,287,879
SOY-TSUNOPTA INC-6.33-47.28838,317,762
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC-1.33-29.36813,966,722
VFF-TVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL-7.50-31.11760,449,097
WPRT-TWESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC-2.48-53.62526,044,152

Oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WPK-TWINPAK LTD23.8936.2639.77-6.21-8.6118.1817.69
CAE-TCAE INC24.7031.9836.99-8.82-8.8244.9831.73
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA25.9137.7841.37-6.5626.848.278.76
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP26.2320.6123.49-11.43-19.99210.2023.57
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC26.2716.5519.09-1.834.4518.2214.42
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC26.9066.80101.59-5.79-22.83#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B27.3563.3568.92-4.1810.4918.9318.76
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP27.69125.92124.90-3.8826.1742.6724.03
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD28.037.778.43-3.2521.3714.8314.26
CGX-TCINEPLEX INC28.0611.9213.75-7.7230.31#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AC-TAIR CANADA28.2921.3825.20-9.81-6.72#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP28.6239.6240.16-2.9717.4328.5619.36
KEY-TKEYERA CORP28.7228.4830.12-3.3034.7021.6214.81

Source: Bloomberg

