The S&P/TSX Composite index was higher by 0.7 per cent higher for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and sits exactly 9.0 per cent lower for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36 leaves it in neutral territory but much closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 16 index constituents trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia are the two most oversold stocks – the first time I can remember that two major banks heading that list - followed by Lundin Mining Corp., Canadian Western Bank and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd..

There are only two stocks trading at technically vulnerable RSI levels above the overbought sell signal of 70 – Saputo Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. Shaw Communications is close to overbought with an RSI of 68.

Only one benchmark company, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., is showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. Bank of Nova Scotia and Stella-Jones Inc. are making new lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ITP-T INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC 2.172815 55.37368 2397483257

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -4.70425 -14.66957 90505615595 SJ-T STELLA-JONES INC -3.307573 -20.96099 1956388394

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX OVERSOLD STOCK RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM Best PE Ratio TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 23.38 83.74 94.73 -3.12 -12.08 10.45 9.94 BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 24.83 75.56 85.50 -4.70 -14.67 8.99 8.80 LUN-T LUNDIN MINING CORP 25.95 8.48 10.84 -9.79 -12.17 4.78 5.44 CWB-T CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 26.80 25.88 36.07 -1.67 -27.37 6.83 6.82 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 27.18 65.14 64.85 -4.70 24.33 9.08 5.52 PXT-T PAREX RESOURCES INC 27.35 21.16 24.65 -10.87 -0.65 4.67 2.49 RUS-T RUSSEL METALS INC 27.64 25.66 32.46 -2.06 -21.83 3.57 7.09 KEY-T KEYERA CORP 28.02 29.00 30.88 -2.00 4.91 14.89 15.43 IVN-T IVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A 28.21 7.49 10.29 -11.57 -27.42 165.92 12.40 FEC-T FRONTERA ENERGY CORP 28.81 10.26 10.90 -2.84 0.20 1.92 1.30 NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 28.95 83.60 97.81 -1.38 -11.58 8.53 9.05 PSK-T PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 29.22 15.92 16.09 -5.07 17.60 21.70 10.96 HBM-T HUDBAY MINERALS INC 29.43 5.49 8.69 -11.45 -40.01 #N/A N/A 4.86 BEI-UN-T BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST 29.51 42.87 53.26 2.29 -21.19 9.41 #N/A N/A TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 29.56 40.86 42.28 -13.98 13.86 5.43 4.14 SJ-T STELLA-JONES INC 29.90 31.28 39.48 -3.31 -20.96 9.34 8.99 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM Best PE Ratio SAP-T SAPUTO INC 70.89525 28.76 29.3958 4.729962 2.155857 33.07796466 19.41931128 TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP 70.22142 134.19 138.021 4.49307 -10.47386 33.41400935 40.0273319 Source: Bloomberg

