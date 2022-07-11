Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 1.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 9.0 per cent lower for 2022. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a 42 reading that is between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

The list of nine technically attractive oversold stocks is dominated by gold miners. The five most oversold companies are, in order, Eldorado Gold Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Torex Gold Resources, IAMGOLD Corp and Kinross Gold Corp. Toronto-Dominion Bank is also on the list, although just barely.

There are no overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark companies which is surprising in light of the strong week for the market overall. Winpak Ltd. and Saputo Inc. are closest with RSIs of 69 and 68 respectively.

There are three S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Loblaw Companies Ltd is the largest stock making new highs, followed by Dollarama Inc.. and TransAlta Corp.

There are nine stocks hitting new 52-week lows, led in size by Barrick Gold Corp and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD2.6014315.7078839083563466
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC5.70256723.9453622845700461
TA-TTRANSALTA CORP2.6548678.1215484080698473

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP-2.1529-6.08724839548318643
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-0.6619145-11.6105526681389986
BBU-UN-TBROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT-4.256881-28.874273794539827
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC-11.34021-19.652299674334
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP-9.378806-37.268131374049302
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP-7.377049-69.293481365688661
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC-7.809524-47.108941267538162
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC-6.332288-28.516751198374093
SIL-TSILVERCREST METALS INC-7.115629-26.91066666165

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSI 14DPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP21.647.4411.87-9.38-37.27#N/A N/A7.31
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC24.947.7410.44-11.34-19.651.706.58
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC26.909.1113.79-8.35-30.723.633.81
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP27.421.913.50-7.73-51.52#N/A N/A43.12
K-TKINROSS GOLD CORP27.454.356.85-5.02-40.0213.477.52
TECK/B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B28.4135.7642.61-9.15-0.354.753.79
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP29.013.3910.50-7.38-69.29299.13#N/A N/A
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC29.485.828.61-5.37-32.87#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK29.5383.2294.80-0.35-11.6810.399.88
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSI 14DPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WPK-TWINPAK LTD68.7644.9278.026.599.1138.5031.04
SAP-TSAPUTO INC68.4454329.76

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story