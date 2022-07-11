The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 1.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 9.0 per cent lower for 2022. Relative Strength Index (RSI) leaves the benchmark in technically neutral territory with a 42 reading that is between the oversold RSI buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

The list of nine technically attractive oversold stocks is dominated by gold miners. The five most oversold companies are, in order, Eldorado Gold Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Torex Gold Resources, IAMGOLD Corp and Kinross Gold Corp. Toronto-Dominion Bank is also on the list, although just barely.

There are no overbought, technically vulnerable benchmark companies which is surprising in light of the strong week for the market overall. Winpak Ltd. and Saputo Inc. are closest with RSIs of 69 and 68 respectively.

There are three S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Loblaw Companies Ltd is the largest stock making new highs, followed by Dollarama Inc.. and TransAlta Corp.

There are nine stocks hitting new 52-week lows, led in size by Barrick Gold Corp and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap L-T LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD 2.60143 15.70788 39083563466 DOL-T DOLLARAMA INC 5.702567 23.94536 22845700461 TA-T TRANSALTA CORP 2.654867 8.121548 4080698473

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap ABX-T BARRICK GOLD CORP -2.1529 -6.087248 39548318643 AEM-T AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD -0.6619145 -11.61055 26681389986 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT -4.256881 -28.87427 3794539827 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC -11.34021 -19.65 2299674334 ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP -9.378806 -37.26813 1374049302 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP -7.377049 -69.29348 1365688661 HBM-T HUDBAY MINERALS INC -7.809524 -47.10894 1267538162 SEA-T SEABRIDGE GOLD INC -6.332288 -28.51675 1198374093 SIL-T SILVERCREST METALS INC -7.115629 -26.9 1066666165

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI 14D Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ELD-T ELDORADO GOLD CORP 21.64 7.44 11.87 -9.38 -37.27 #N/A N/A 7.31 CG-T CENTERRA GOLD INC 24.94 7.74 10.44 -11.34 -19.65 1.70 6.58 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 26.90 9.11 13.79 -8.35 -30.72 3.63 3.81 IMG-T IAMGOLD CORP 27.42 1.91 3.50 -7.73 -51.52 #N/A N/A 43.12 K-T KINROSS GOLD CORP 27.45 4.35 6.85 -5.02 -40.02 13.47 7.52 TECK/B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 28.41 35.76 42.61 -9.15 -0.35 4.75 3.79 WEED-T CANOPY GROWTH CORP 29.01 3.39 10.50 -7.38 -69.29 299.13 #N/A N/A NG-T NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC 29.48 5.82 8.61 -5.37 -32.87 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A TD-T TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 29.53 83.22 94.80 -0.35 -11.68 10.39 9.88 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI 14D Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd WPK-T WINPAK LTD 68.76 44.92 78.02 6.59 9.11 38.50 31.04 SAP-T SAPUTO INC 68.44543 29.76 Source: Bloomberg

