The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 2.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 4.9 per cent lower for the year. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54 puts it in the neutral range, not far from the midpoint between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are four benchmark stocks trading in technically attractive territory with RSIs below the 30 buy signal. Corus Entertainment Inc. is the most oversold company in the index, followed by Laurentian Bank of Canada, Rogers Communications Inc. and Open Text Corp.

There are two stocks trading in the technically vulnerable range above the 70 sell signal. Waste Connections inc. is the most overbought company in the benchmark, and CCL Industries Inc. is next. Cameco Corp. and Intact Financial Corp are close to overbought with RSIs right at 70.

There are three benchmark stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs. In order of market capitalization, these are Waste Connections Inc., Intact Financial Corp. and Saputo Inc.

There is only one stock, Corus Entertainment Inc., making new 52-week lows.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 3.24 11.18 48,980,183,537 IFC-T INTACT FINANCIAL CORP 5.15 23.74 35,494,770,250 SAP-T SAPUTO INC 5.12 23.93 14,433,451,720

Stocks dropping to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH -11.24 -31.81 594,345,747

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd CJR-B-T CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH 25.24 2.96 4.44 -11.24 -31.81 4.28 4.57 LB-T LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 25.29 34.76 40.78 -2.57 -13.04 7.18 6.92 RCI-B-T ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B 27.41 55.16 63.30 -1.70 -7.27 14.30 14.34 OTEX-T OPEN TEXT CORP 29.46 40.70 53.17 2.48 -32.00 18.97 9.65 OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd WCN-T WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 76.20 190.70 167.16 3.24 11.18 47.07 36.15 CCL-B-T CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B 74.81 68.70 61.73 6.91 2.63 20.27 18.35 CCO-T CAMECO CORP 69.72 38.87 IFC-T INTACT FINANCIAL CORP 69.55 202.07 Source: Bloomberg

