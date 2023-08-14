Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 7.4 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55 leaves it in neutral technical territory, close to the midpoint between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought, RSI Sell signal at 70.

There are 11 index members trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal this week. Northland Power is the most oversold company, followed by Canadian Tire Corp., Nuvei Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. and Boralex Inc.

There are 25 benchmark stocks trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The most overbought companies are, in order, Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., GoEasy Ltd and Cenovus Energy Inc.

There are 19 S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., National Bank of Canada, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and WSP Global Inc. are the biggest companies making new highs.

There are four stocks making new 52-week lows – Northland Power, Nuvei Corp., Boralex Inc. and Pet Valu Holdings.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES2.1013.4890,914,543,919
ATD-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC5.6717.7068,102,430,954
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA1.9215.9635,006,552,772
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD0.0043.0029,291,144,407
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC4.4119.9823,386,981,313
CCO-TCAMECO CORP4.3552.4920,278,825,492
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC1.5632.2115,291,603,568
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD2.8216.2712,681,988,018
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD2.5419.519,522,309,805
X-TTMX GROUP LTD3.6614.278,473,953,896
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC9.0484.177,705,076,120
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION3.7226.646,596,132,029
PKI-TPARKLAND CORP3.3227.386,510,119,102
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP4.5722.056,166,162,019
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP2.9539.215,034,194,290
NXE-TNEXGEN ENERGY LTD3.2710.683,257,699,748
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP3.8032.692,956,995,831
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC0.163.541,691,731,437
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI3.1032.511,203,467,721

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC-7.61-37.445,740,901,664
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG-46.25-35.253,098,298,397
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A-4.38-24.513,076,817,154
PET-TPET VALU HOLDINGS LTD-13.98-32.951,863,776,113

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC14.4922.7133.13-7.61-37.4413.8417.13
CTC-A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A18.43156.82165.85-12.2714.1810.8510.34
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG18.5622.2844.29-46.25-35.2536.288.82
PET-TPET VALU HOLDINGS LTD19.0426.0835.96-13.98-32.9518.9014.95
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A22.0629.9437.95-4.38-24.5134.1427.75
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD26.3728.2135.510.21-20.7318.0720.05
KXS-TKINAXIS INC26.48160.00167.55-5.735.33336.5277.84
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC27.5215.4317.85-7.66-0.775.197.36
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING28.9825.2624.69-10.5511.899.609.97
GFL-TGFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC-SUB VT29.5844.1944.130.0211.88#N/A N/A40.32
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER29.6835.5639.15-0.866.22#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BDGI-TBADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI85.7634.9129.223.1032.5125.9218.42
PD-TPRECISION DRILLING CORP79.7890.4582.781.86-12.7910.297.46
SNC-TSNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC78.0443.8930.359.0484.1752.9526.22
GSY-TGOEASY LTD77.69134.36112.961.5328.6511.479.04
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC76.7726.6024.414.312.3615.368.92
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD76.5820.8117.232.8216.277.938.66
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD76.3150.8451.3213.46-5.3572.6422.54
WCP-TWHITECAP RESOURCES INC76.1211.1710.313.147.499.498.46
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD75.541128.03891.940.0043.008.866.35
CLS-TCELESTICA INC75.5328.0817.44-1.7284.0114.218.61
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC75.03178.22150.061.5632.2122.5817.89
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP74.7411.459.614.5722.056.885.73
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION74.4382.3168.213.7226.6410.62#N/A N/A
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP74.385.595.442.95-8.0610.025.68
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP74.21112.8095.472.9539.2130.1621.76
PRMW-TPRIMO WATER CORP73.6020.3919.608.63-1.8830.4318.01
CIX-TCI FINANCIAL CORP73.1317.4614.403.8032.697.404.96
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD72.3274.6268.344.9414.778.308.45
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA71.8038.6835.151.6325.1411.749.45
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD71.20115.87106.442.5419.5119.8319.65
ATD-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC70.8769.7364.265.6717.7017.1917.84
POU-TPARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A70.6932.8729.641.3921.887.5212.47
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP70.5312.4312.346.79-4.286.324.73
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP70.2569.7261.972.3710.4716.2611.03
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC70.07187.66170.874.4119.9834.3727.09
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES70.0383.2277.212.1013.4812.4910.80

