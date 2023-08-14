The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 7.4 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55 leaves it in neutral technical territory, close to the midpoint between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought, RSI Sell signal at 70.

There are 11 index members trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal this week. Northland Power is the most oversold company, followed by Canadian Tire Corp., Nuvei Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. and Boralex Inc.

There are 25 benchmark stocks trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The most overbought companies are, in order, Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., GoEasy Ltd and Cenovus Energy Inc.

There are 19 S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., National Bank of Canada, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and WSP Global Inc. are the biggest companies making new highs.

There are four stocks making new 52-week lows – Northland Power, Nuvei Corp., Boralex Inc. and Pet Valu Holdings.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 2.10 13.48 90,914,543,919 ATD-T ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 5.67 17.70 68,102,430,954 NA-T NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 1.92 15.96 35,006,552,772 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 0.00 43.00 29,291,144,407 WSP-T WSP GLOBAL INC 4.41 19.98 23,386,981,313 CCO-T CAMECO CORP 4.35 52.49 20,278,825,492 TFII-T TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 1.56 32.21 15,291,603,568 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 2.82 16.27 12,681,988,018 TIH-T TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD 2.54 19.51 9,522,309,805 X-T TMX GROUP LTD 3.66 14.27 8,473,953,896 SNC-T SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 9.04 84.17 7,705,076,120 ONEX-T ONEX CORPORATION 3.72 26.64 6,596,132,029 PKI-T PARKLAND CORP 3.32 27.38 6,510,119,102 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 4.57 22.05 6,166,162,019 PBH-T PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP 2.95 39.21 5,034,194,290 NXE-T NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 3.27 10.68 3,257,699,748 CIX-T CI FINANCIAL CORP 3.80 32.69 2,956,995,831 HCG-T HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 0.16 3.54 1,691,731,437 BDGI-T BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTI 3.10 32.51 1,203,467,721

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap NPI-T NORTHLAND POWER INC -7.61 -37.44 5,740,901,664 NVEI-T NUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG -46.25 -35.25 3,098,298,397 BLX-T BORALEX INC -A -4.38 -24.51 3,076,817,154 PET-T PET VALU HOLDINGS LTD -13.98 -32.95 1,863,776,113