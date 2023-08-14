The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.9 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now stands 7.4 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55 leaves it in neutral technical territory, close to the midpoint between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought, RSI Sell signal at 70.
There are 11 index members trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal this week. Northland Power is the most oversold company, followed by Canadian Tire Corp., Nuvei Corp., Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. and Boralex Inc.
There are 25 benchmark stocks trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. The most overbought companies are, in order, Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., GoEasy Ltd and Cenovus Energy Inc.
There are 19 S&P/TSX Composite constituents showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., National Bank of Canada, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and WSP Global Inc. are the biggest companies making new highs.
There are four stocks making new 52-week lows – Northland Power, Nuvei Corp., Boralex Inc. and Pet Valu Holdings.