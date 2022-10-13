So much for that so-called Fed Pivot. U.S. inflation numbers for September this morning left little doubt the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain resolute in its quest to bring the rise in consumer prices under control through aggressive hikes in interest rates.

The hotter-than-expected data immediately prompted a selloff in stocks and bonds - with yields in government bonds in both Canada and the U.S. reaching multi-year highs. Market players are now confident the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month, with more likely to follow.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent last month after gaining 0.1 per cent in August and higher than Street expectations for a 0.2-per-cent rise.

In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2 per cent after rising 8.3 per cent in August. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1 per cent in June, which was the biggest advance since November 1981. But there’s still a long way to go - the Fed’s target for inflation is 2 per cent.

Little progress is being seen in getting core inflation down, either. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.6 per cent in September, and the 12-month rise was 6.6 per cent. That’s up from the core CPI reading of 6.3 per cent in August.

Will investors now need to buckle in for several more weeks of downward pressure in stock markets as well as higher bond yields as the Fed comes under even more pressure to fight inflation and slow the economy?

Here’s what Street pros are saying in the aftermath of the U.S. inflation report.

Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO:

U.S. inflation remained steamy in September, despite a pullback in gasoline costs, as price pressures showed little sign of subsiding. .... This is not what the Fed wants to see six months into one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in decades. The report cements expectations for (at least) a fourth straight 75 bp rate hike on November 2, and will heighten speculation of a similar-sized move in December.

David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research:

The pressure on the Fed to tighten more aggressively is building, with the rates market now fully pricing in a 75-basis point hike at the November meeting and up to a 50% chance for a similar move in December. Equities have reversed course in a big way, and the 10-year T-note yield has moved back above 4%, which to me represents a buying opportunity because recession odds just took a giant leap forward, and there has never been a recession that didn’t see long Treasuries rally.

Andrew Hencic, senior economist at TD:

Ouch! Another month and another disappointing CPI report. Both the headline and core figures surprised to the upside and show that August’s report was not a one-off. Looking forward, shelter costs will continue to underpin strong services inflation. So, despite multi-decade high mortgage rates and cracks emerging in the housing market, inertia in rents and homeownership costs will take time to moderate and be reflected in the CPI data. The good news is that the downward trajectory in core goods prices has resumed as price gains slowed to 6.6% in September from 7.1% in August.

Persistently strong core price inflation in September is going to keep the pressure on the Fed to keep the rate hikes coming. We continue to expect that the official policy rate will rise to 4.5% by early next year.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management:

The much hotter-than-expected CPI does not offer much in the way of pleasant news for equity markets, with 10-year US Treasury yields topping 4%. The second-round effects of inflation are clearly being felt across the economy. While the Fed remains on autopilot for a 75bp hike in November, investors will need to think more seriously about 75bp in December. If The FOMC minutes indicated a data-dependent Fed that requires a high hurdle to pause its rate-hiking cycle, that hurdle got immeasurably higher.

The strong CPI only reinforces the view that there is no way the Federal Reserve can contemplate a ‘pivot’ this year. For the U.S. dollar, USD long fatigue was starting to emerge, but the USD higher is still the path of least resistance.

Synchronized global growth is the best USD-lower environment, but that is nowhere to be seen. Other catalysts, such as China ending zero-covid or easing European energy fears, also look well beyond the horizon, as is the Fed pivot.

Jocelyn Paquet, economist at National Bank:

The price of shelter advanced at a steep pace and is now up 6.6% on a 12-month basis, the most since 1982. We continue to expect price gains in this category to moderate given the marked slowdown of the real estate market. But since declines in home prices are usually reflected in inflation data with some lag, relief might only be visible in the first half of 2023. Prices in other services categories, for their part, will continue to be supported by a strong labour market, which is fueling intense wage pressures. (Recall that the unemployment rate fell to a 5-decade low in September.) To slow down the job market, and hope to curb inflation within a reasonable delay, the Federal Reserve will therefore have no choice but to proceed with two other jumbo rate hikes this year. These will obviously weigh on growth in the United States and abroad.

If there is a silver lining for the Fed, it is to be found on the side of goods inflation. Core prices in this segment were flat in September and advanced indicators are pointing at a further moderation going forward. The decline of international transportation costs and the easing of supply-chain constraints are certainly positive factors, as is appreciation of the USD, which contributes in lowering import prices. But in the short term, these improvements risk being overshadowed by resurging energy prices. Gasoline prices indeed seem to have started to rise again in October, something which should put additional pressure on the Fed.

Michael Pearce, senior US economist, Capital Economics:

The stronger than expected 0.4% rise in consumer prices in September, driven yet again by a stronger increase in core prices, nails on a 75bp rate hike at the November meeting and, in contrast to the Fed minutes released yesterday, suggests that the Fed may need to continue raising rates at that pace in December and perhaps beyond too.

The 4.9% drop in gasoline prices last month means energy prices fell by 2.1% but, with wholesale prices more stable in October, that won’t be such a deflationary force from now on. Food prices rose by 0.8%, the same as in August, reflecting a slight moderation in grocery store inflation from the summer. But the real surprise was that, stripping out food and energy, core prices rose by 0.6% again in September, pushing core inflation up to 6.6%, a new cyclical high. Core goods prices were unchanged, but we had anticipated a fall, with used vehicle prices only declining by 1.1%, rather than the 3%+ falls suggested by the auction data. Recreational goods prices were unchanged, which could be an early sign of the broader easing in supply shortages feeding through.

For all the signs of continued strong inflation in the CPI data, there are still clear signs of disinflation everywhere else we look. The drop in used auto prices should continue to feed through, the survey evidence points to weakening price pressures, and the private sector measures of new rents point to an eventual sharp moderation in shelter inflation too – although that wont feed through in earnest until H1 2023. Until that shows up in the consumer prices data, the Fed will continue to sound hawkish, and press ahead with its rapid rate hikes.

Katherine Judge, Director & Senior Economist at CIBC Capital Markets:

The broad-based nature of price pressures was concerning, as even excluding the shelter component, other core categories were up by 0.5% m/m, matching August’s pace of increase. Other core categories that contributed included medical care services, car insurance, new vehicles, household furnishings/operations, and education. The increase in new car prices was somewhat unexpected given the improvement in supply chains and inventories in that sector, with the latter translating through only to a drop in used car prices. There is room for drops in both new and used vehicle prices ahead, as prices in both categories are up strongly over the past year. That will come as supply chains continue to improve and demand is limited by higher borrowing costs. There were signs of weak demand and high inventories resulting in price cuts in the apparel sector, something that could continue ahead as discretionary purchases are curtailed. Hotel prices were down sharply, and suggest that demand is slowing for some discretionary travel services.

Broad based price increases in core services categories, coupled with still-brisk labor market activity, suggest that the Fed could front load rate hikes by more than previously thought at the early November FOMC. The improvement in supply chains feeding through more meaningfully to prices in the quarters ahead will be a key factor in returning inflation to target next year, as the lagged nature of the shelter component will delay its easing.