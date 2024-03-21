Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) provided a “softer” outlook for its first quarter of fiscal 2024 than the Street expected, “driven by a financial drag from the higher greenfield/brownfield location adds in 4Q (but better ROIC vs M&A once mature), and a milder winter,” Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho thinks those headwinds are “likely temporary” and reaffirmed a constructive outlook moving forward.

“BYD continues to get price increases, build capabilities in scanning/calibration and grow locations (with higher mix of start-ups),” he noted.

Shares of the Winnipeg-based company plummeted 8.5 per cent on Wednesday after it warned adjusted EBITDA dollars are “trending slightly above levels achieved in the first quarter of the prior year, but below the level achieved in the fourth quarter.” That came after it reported fourth-quarter 2023 results that largely fell in line with expectations.

“While greenfield/brownfield locations take 2–3 years to fully ramp up, they enable BYD to customize its floor space to include scanning/calibration and glass service,” said Mr. Ho. “Management targets a 30-per-cent-plus ROIC (vs 20–25 per cent for acquisitions). We understand the strategy/merits behind this; patient investors should be rewarded.

“BYD added resources to support growth through single and multi locations (we increased our 2025 location adds to 100) ... Significant rampup in scanning/calibration capabilities (50 per cent year-to-date technician workforce, technology investments)—BYD expects a doubling of the business by year-end. In the next 2–3 years, it expects to bring at least 80 per cent of current volume internally (benefits margin).”

After reducing his earnings expectations for both 2024 and 2025, the analyst trimmed his target for Boyd shares to $310 from $320, maintaining a “hold” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $320.14, according to LSEG data.

“While we remain constructive longer-term, we note that (1) SSSG is likely to revert to historical levels following a period of elevated pandemic-related growth; (2) wage pressure persists with a tight US labour market (margin headwind); and (3) BYD is fairly valued, in our view,” said Mr. Ho.

Elsewhere, TD Securities’ Derek Lessard downgraded Boyd to “hold” from “buy” and cut his target to $310 from $320.

Others making target adjustments include:

* Scotia’s Michael Doumet to $325 from $315 with a “sector outperform” rating.

“We still believe BYD can CAGR [compound annual growth rate] EBITDA at that 20-per-cent average (skewed to 2025), however, through the period we think SSS [same-store sales] will trend closer to MSD-per-cent [mid-single digits] than HSD-per-cent [high single-digits], the margin recovery will take longer, but that BYD will accelerate store additions. More simply, margins could take longer to get to the pre-pandemic ‘14 per cent’, but we do not see a need to materially pare back our EBITDA growth expectations through 2025. As such, we view the recent pullback as providing an attractive entry point.”

* BMO’s Tamy Chen to $330 from $350 with an “outperform” rating.

* RBC’s Sabahat Khan to $337 from $348 with an “outperform” rating.

* Jefferies’ Bret Jordan to $340 from $290 with a “buy” rating.

=====

RBC Capital Markets’ Global Financials Research Group added both Brookfield Corp. (BN-T, BN-N) and Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) to its “Best Stock Ideas” list.

In a research report released Thursday, the firm’s analysts said global financial stock valuations “continue to screen attractive,” adding more certainty “on the path of economic recovery (incl. credit quality) as well the regulatory backdrop, should help the shares to re-rate.”

“Since inception, our selected stocks delivered an average total return of 11 per cent (6 per cent year-to-date),” the analysts said. “Over the same period, the world financials index delivered a total return of 14 per cent (7 per cent YTD), equity markets in the U.S. 14 per cent (8 peer cent YTD), in Europe 8 per cent (5 per cent YTD) and in Canada 9 per cent (4 per cent YTD). The best performing stocks in our coverage were American Express, Beazley and Ares Management; the worst were St James Place, Element Fleet Management and Legal & General.”

Pointing to “positive overall fundamentals” and “attractive valuation,” analyst Geoffrey Kwan has an “outperform” recommendation and US$53 target for Brookfield shares. The average is US$50.96.

“We think BN’s Alternative Asset Management; Infrastructure; Renewables; Credit; Insurance; and Private Equity businesses are performing well, while we recognize their Real Estate vertical is having mixed performance, but trends are improving and, to the extent interest rates decline, this should further benefit financial results,” he said.

Touting a reduction to its long-term care (LTC) exposure from its deal with Global Atlantic as well as potential for growth in Asia and “strong” capital position, analyst Darko Mihelic has an “outperform” rating and $38 target for Manulife. The average is $34.62.

The two were added alongside Barclays PLC, Moody’s Corp. (MCO-N) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI-N).

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM-T) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) were removed along with St James Place PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC.

Other Canadian companies on the list, which now includes 24 equities, are: Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) and Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T).

=====

Acumen Capital analyst Trevor Reynolds thinks Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.’s (BDGI-T) Investor Day event in Toronto on Wednesday was “a positive update,” pointing to the expectation of continued revenue growth and margin improvement moving forward.

“Tailwinds remain strong with expected growth of 8 per cent (per year) in the markets that BDGI operates through to 2027,” he said. “Management continues to view their core markets as both underserved and under-penetrated which presents significant growth opportunities for BDGI.

“Commercial strategy has been successful and would be very difficult for competitors to replicate given BDGI’s dominant position in North America. Pricing engine introduced in 2023 has successfully increased RPT by incorporating branch utilization, market position, and timing of reservation to rates.”

Mr. Reynolds emphasized Calgary-based provider of non-destructive excavating and related services is investing additional capital and resources in data “which is expected to drive decision making in all aspects of the business over the coming years. “

“Five-year targets updated to account for results to date but not extended beyond 2027,” he noted “Free cash will continue to go toward organic growth of the business, which is expected to increase fleet count by 7-9 per cent through to 2027 and produce.”

Seeing Badger targeting a “stable build profile,” the analyst hiked his target for its shares to $53, above the $51.72 average, from $47.50 with a “speculative buy” recommendation.

Elsewhere, others making changes include:

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen to $52 from $50 with a “neutral” recommendation.

* BMO’s John Gibson to $52 from $49 with a “market perform” rating.

=====

Following weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter 2023 results, Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges expects True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN-T) to continue to face volatility in its average physical occupancy rate, citing the potential for lower retentions realized within its lease renewal activities.

“TNC remains cautious in its internal leasing assumptions, as office lease negotiation timeframes are generally still longer than historical norms,” he said.

“We believe it’s significantly more important that TNC focuses on improving balance sheet strength, by repaying debt and reducing financial leverage metrics in order to reduce its investment risk profile instead of deploying retained cash flow into buying back stock through its NCIB.”

After the bell on Tuesday, The Toronto-based REIT reported funds from operations per unit of 59 cents, below both Mr. Sturges’s 61-cent estimate and the consensus projection on the Street of 62 cents and a fall from 77 cents during the same period a year earlier. Its same-property average occupancy rate fell by 4 per cent year-over-year to 89 cents.

While True North is “executing opportunistic asset sales” with deals to divest of three office buildings for $24-million, the analyst warned it is expected to face near-term financing cost headwinds.

“TNC’s liquidity position was $45-million at Dec-31, the REIT’s debt to GBV assets was 62 per cent, and its debt to EBITDA was 11 times,” he said. “TNC had $104-million in 2024 maturing debt (approximately 13 per cent of debt) at an average interest rate of 4.3 per cent at Dec-31, which rises to $213-million in 2025 (27 per cent of debt) at an 3.1-per-cent interest rate. In 2024 year-to-date, TNC refinanced $13-million in maturing debt (16 per cent of 2024 maturities) at a mid-7-per-cent average interest rate for a 1-year term. TNC estimates that market interest rates for longer-term secured mortgages could be available to the REIT in the 5.50-6.00-per-cent range.”

Maintaining his “market perform” rating for True North units, Mr. Sturges cut his target to $10 from $11.25 after reducing his FFO expectations for both 2024 and 2025. The average target on the Street is $9.19.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Sumayya Syed raised her target to $9 from $8.05 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Zachary Weisbrod upgraded Canadian Net REIT (NET.UN-X) to “buy” from “hold” and raised his target to $5.50 from $5. The average target on the Street is $5.69.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Jeremy Hoy lowered his Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) target to $10.75 from $11.75 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $10.05.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Mike Mueller raised his Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) target to $13 from $12.50 with a “buy” rating, while Stifel’s Cody Kwong moved his target to $14.50 from $14 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $12.93.

“We expect headlines emerging from the Crescent Point Investor Day will largely focus on the name change to Veren Inc (Latin reference to ‘truth’ and ‘energy’),” said Mr. Kwong. “However, not lost on us, was the technical, operational, strategic, and fiscal improvements the company highlighted in the presentation that truly warrant the celebration of the transformation delivered by this team over the past 6 years and excitement around its blueprint and targets ahead. While we make no formal changes to our outlook in this update, we come away with a better appreciation of its core assets and the level of detail/focus and shareholder return upside laid out in its 5-year plan.”

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe hiked his Power Corp. of Canada (POW-T) target to $43 from $40 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $42.13.