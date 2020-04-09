Thursday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1-million in this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT-UN-T)
On March 31, director Remco Daal invested over $169,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired 3,000 units at a price per unit of $56.50, taking the account balance up to 23,000 units.
Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)
On April 1, Pierre Lassonde, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 4,158,600 shares at a cost per share of $2.05 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Firelight Holdings LLC), which lifted this account’s holdings to 24,172,100 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $8.5-million.
Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)
On March 30, executive vice-president Claude Généreux purchased 15,000 shares at a price per share of $20.95, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded $314,000.
On March 26, president, chief executive officer and director Jeffrey Orr invested over $1.1-million in shares of this large-cap dividend stock. He acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of $22.5754, raising this account’s holdings to 490,000 shares.
On March 24 and March 25, Siim Vanaselja, who sits on Power Financial Corporation’s board of directors, bought a total of 23,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $20.68, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of these purchases exceeded $475,000. Power Financial is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada.
Stantec Inc. (STN-T)
On March 30, president, chief executive officer and director Gord Johnston invested over $195,000 in shares of Stantec. He acquired 5,750 shares at a price per share of $33.914, taking this account’s holdings up to 26,218 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)
On March 26, chief executive officer and director David Harquail divested 20,500 shares at a price per share of $160.1136, leaving 946,557 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $3.2-million.
On March 25, chairman Pierre Lassonde sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $161.668 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Firelight Holdings LLC). Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $16-million.
Last month, we reported that the president and chief operating officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares at a price per share of $155.124 on March 17, trimming this account’s position to 204,395 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $977,000.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
Between March 25 and April 6, senior officer at the firm’s operations in Hungary Csaba Havasi sold a total of 43,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $30.27, leaving 124,800 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, totaled over $1.3-million.
