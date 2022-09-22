Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On Sept. 16, chair of the board of directors Bill Holland bought 11,800 shares at a price per share of $14.8279 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,628,700 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled roughly $175,000, excluding trading fees.

Previously, we reported that between Aug. 12 and Sept. 1, Mr. Holland invested over $2.8-million in shares of CI. He bought a total of 191,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.72 for this account.

Mr. Holland is CI’s former chief executive officer.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 5 per cent.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS-T)

On Sept. 14 and 15, Bradley Wells, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $161,000 in shares of VIQ. He purchased a total of 165,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly 98 cents. After these transactions, this specific account held 4,113,458 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T)

On Sept. 16, chief operating officer of Gerber Collision & Glass Kevin Burnett sold 2,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$142.14 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, reducing this particular account’s position to 2,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US $284,000, not including commission charges.

Boyd has operations in the United States under the banner Gerber Collision & Glass.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

On Sept. 16, chief financial officer Matt Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of US$58.97, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 41,449 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$884,000, or over $1-million (Canadian), excluding trading fees.

The stock price is currently just under its 52-week high. Exactly one year ago, on Sept. 22, 2021, the share price rallied to an intraday high of $80.87 (its 52-week high).

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.