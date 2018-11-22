Thursday’s Insider Report: CFO invests over $280,000 in this security yielding 4.9%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN-T)

Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, chief financial officer Ilias Konstantopoulos acquired a total of 5,000 units at a price per unit of approximately $23.17, raising his portfolio’s position to 10,359 units. The total purchase price amounted to over $280,000. The REIT currently pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 22.7 cents per unit, equating to an annualized dividend yield of nearly 5 per cent.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)

On Nov. 13, president and chief executive officer Jonathan Wright invested over $380,000 in shares of this company. He bought 85,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.48, increasing his account balance to 371,979 shares.

Power Financial Corp. (PWF-T)

On Nov. 14, Pierre Beaudoin, who sits on Power Corporation of Canada’s board of directors, invested nearly half a million dollars in shares of this company. He acquired 17,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $28.46, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 18,570 shares. Power Financial Corp. is a member of the Power Corporation Group of Companies.

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (RAY.A-T)

On Nov. 14, chairman Mark Pathy purchased 125,000 shares at a price per share of $8.35 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Mavrik Corp.), increasing the account’s holdings to 1,585,834 shares. The purchase price amounted to over $1-million.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 19, director David Pearce sold a total of 136,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $2.59, eliminating his portfolio’s position. In August, Mr. Pearce was appointed to the company’s board of directors.