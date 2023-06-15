Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a real estate investment trust that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Slate Office REIT (SOT-UN-T)

Between June 1-14, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $873,000 in units of this REIT. She purchased a total of 429,900 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $2.03 for an account in which she has control or direction over (Armco Alberta Inc.), after which this specific account held 15,064,000 units.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ATS Corp. (ATS-T)

On June 5, vice-president, general counsel and corporate secretary Stewart McCuaig exercised his options, receiving 7,394 shares at a cost per share of $20.89, and sold 7,394 shares at a price per share of $60, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $289,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

Cameco’s share price has tremendous momentum, rising 39 per cent year-to-date. On June 12, shares of Cameco closed at $42.71, its highest level in over a decade.

On June 7 and 8, president and chief executive officer Tim Gitzel exercised his options, receiving 81,321 shares at a cost per share of $16.38 and sold 81,321 shares at an average price per share of roughly $41 with 414,294 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2 million, not including any associated transaction charges.

On June 8, vice-president of technical services Jeremy Breker sold 12,500 shares at a price per share of $40.20, leaving 8,661 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $502,000, excluding trading fees. In addition on June 5, Mr. Breker exercised his options, receiving 18,600 shares at a cost per share of $15.27 and sold 18,600 shares at a price per share of $41.65. Net proceeds exceeded $490,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

On June 7, vice-president of exploration Scott McHardy exercised his options, receiving 22,220 shares at a cost per share of $16.38 and sold 22,220 shares at a price per share of $40.82 with 27,024 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $543,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Between June 8-12, vice-president of marketing David Doerksen sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $41.61, leaving 9,338 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled more than $208,000, excluding commission charges.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

Between June 2-12, president and group head, strategy, investments, reinsurance and corporate development Arshil Jamal exercised his options, receiving a total of 73,800 shares at a cost per share of $27.128 and sold 73,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $38.35, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $828,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

On June 2, chief financial officer Garry MacNicholas exercised his options, receiving 22,000 shares at a cost per share of $27.128 and sold 22,000 shares at a price per share of $38.7464 after which 5,137 shares remained in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled more than $255,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.