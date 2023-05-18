Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On May 12, president and chief executive officer Jon McKenzie bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $21.5472, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 584,788 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1 million.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On May 12, billionaire businessman Jimmy Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $4-million in shares of Westshore Terminals. He acquired 143,700 shares at a cost per share of $29.2747 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 16,711,932 shares.

Westshore Terminals pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B-T)

On May 12, chief financial officer Sean Washchuk exercised his options, receiving 34,000 shares at a cost per share of $55.73, and sold 34,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $67.51, after which this specific account held 53,007 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $400,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

On May 11, co-founder and chair of the board of directors Christine Magee sold 40,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $25.62, leaving 253,198 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled more than $1 million, not including trading fees.

