Thursday’s Insider Report: Several stocks seeing large multi-million dollar sales

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)
On Feb. 20, Mark Thompson, executive vice-president – chief corporate development and strategy officer, invested over $100,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 1,780 shares at a price per share of $56.27, increasing this account’s balance to 3,620 shares.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, chairman and the company’s former chief executive officer Bill Holland sold a total of 297,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $25.16, trimming this particular account’s position to 97,120 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, totaled over $7.4-million.
Metro Inc. (MRU-T)
On Feb. 25, Marie-Claude Bacon, vice-president – public affairs and communications, exercised her options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.0967, and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $55.20, leaving 753 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $99,000.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
Between Feb. 14 and Feb. 19, Bill Holland, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 610,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.70 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Eastwood Capital Corp.), reducing this account’s holdings to 2,000,766 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $9.5-million.