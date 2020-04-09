 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) announced it would temporarily suspend guest operations at four hotels, and consolidate operations at 15 properties with other adjacent AHIP hotels. It has also “significantly reduced” staffing levels to preserve cash flow. The company said more than 1,600 hotel staff have been laid off or furloughed, to date, which represents 65 per cent of its total hotel workforce.

"These decisions are always difficult, but we have ensured key roles remain in order to maintain the properties and be well positioned for a rapid recovery when regular travel patterns resume," John O'Neill, CEO, said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

AHIP has also reduced its corporate staffing levels by approximately 27 per cent and all senior management has taken an immediate 15 per cent salary reduction for the remainder of 2020. Mr. O'Neill has agreed to an immediate 50-per-cent salary reduction for the remainder of 2020 and will continue to receive all of his compensation in units. AHIP's board of directors has agreed to receive 100 per cent of their 2020 retainer fees in units, rather than cash. The collective actions will reduce 2020 corporate cash expenses by approximately $1.5-million.

AHIP also said it's taking "all prudent measures necessary to reduce its expenses and conserve cash during this period of economic uncertainty." It said more than $100-million of annualized cash flow savings have already been identified through the following initiatives.

The company is also deferring the payment of its March 2020 distribution previously declared to be payable on April 15. "The payment will occur when business levels improve and AHIP's board of directors, in consultation with management, determines it is appropriate to pay," it stated.

The company also said its executives and board members have collectively purchased over 500,000 units over the past three weeks through open market transactions, "representing their belief in the long-term value of the company."

**

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T) said it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue at the upper end of the guidance provided on Feb. 6 and expects adjusted EBITDA to be better than the guidance provided.

"Lightspeed saw positive momentum through most of the quarter prior to feeling the impact of the global economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," it stated.

Story continues below advertisement

It said the COVID-19 pandemic "continues to impact Lightspeed's retail and hospitality customers, including their GTV2, overall demand for Lightspeed services, and anticipated churn rates due to business closures."

The company said it's working to mitigate the negative impacts by offering customer-focused initiatives, such as subscription discounts and deferred payment arrangements, and cost-containment measures.

"Despite the present risks and uncertainties, Lightspeed believes it is well positioned to help SMB retailers and restaurants move away from legacy on-premise systems to cloud-based, omni-channel solutions," it stated.

Lightspeed said it will report fourth fiscal quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the market opens on May 21.

**

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG-T) announces that Centerra Gold Inc. has not accepted its offer to acquire Centerra’s 50-per-cent interest in the Greenstone Gold Mines Partnership for about US$205-million.

Story continues below advertisement

"Centerra's decision not to accept our offer confirms that Centerra recognizes the substantial value of the Hardrock Project and is inconsistent with its refusal to make a positive feasibility decision in connection with the project," Ewan Downie, CEO of Premier said in a release.

The company said it will “continue to take all steps necessary to protect its interest in the project.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies