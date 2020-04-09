Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) announced it would temporarily suspend guest operations at four hotels, and consolidate operations at 15 properties with other adjacent AHIP hotels. It has also “significantly reduced” staffing levels to preserve cash flow. The company said more than 1,600 hotel staff have been laid off or furloughed, to date, which represents 65 per cent of its total hotel workforce.
"These decisions are always difficult, but we have ensured key roles remain in order to maintain the properties and be well positioned for a rapid recovery when regular travel patterns resume," John O'Neill, CEO, said in a release.
AHIP has also reduced its corporate staffing levels by approximately 27 per cent and all senior management has taken an immediate 15 per cent salary reduction for the remainder of 2020. Mr. O'Neill has agreed to an immediate 50-per-cent salary reduction for the remainder of 2020 and will continue to receive all of his compensation in units. AHIP's board of directors has agreed to receive 100 per cent of their 2020 retainer fees in units, rather than cash. The collective actions will reduce 2020 corporate cash expenses by approximately $1.5-million.
AHIP also said it's taking "all prudent measures necessary to reduce its expenses and conserve cash during this period of economic uncertainty." It said more than $100-million of annualized cash flow savings have already been identified through the following initiatives.
The company is also deferring the payment of its March 2020 distribution previously declared to be payable on April 15. "The payment will occur when business levels improve and AHIP's board of directors, in consultation with management, determines it is appropriate to pay," it stated.
The company also said its executives and board members have collectively purchased over 500,000 units over the past three weeks through open market transactions, "representing their belief in the long-term value of the company."
**
Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T) said it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue at the upper end of the guidance provided on Feb. 6 and expects adjusted EBITDA to be better than the guidance provided.
"Lightspeed saw positive momentum through most of the quarter prior to feeling the impact of the global economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," it stated.
It said the COVID-19 pandemic "continues to impact Lightspeed's retail and hospitality customers, including their GTV2, overall demand for Lightspeed services, and anticipated churn rates due to business closures."
The company said it's working to mitigate the negative impacts by offering customer-focused initiatives, such as subscription discounts and deferred payment arrangements, and cost-containment measures.
"Despite the present risks and uncertainties, Lightspeed believes it is well positioned to help SMB retailers and restaurants move away from legacy on-premise systems to cloud-based, omni-channel solutions," it stated.
Lightspeed said it will report fourth fiscal quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the market opens on May 21.
**
Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG-T) announces that Centerra Gold Inc. has not accepted its offer to acquire Centerra’s 50-per-cent interest in the Greenstone Gold Mines Partnership for about US$205-million.
"Centerra's decision not to accept our offer confirms that Centerra recognizes the substantial value of the Hardrock Project and is inconsistent with its refusal to make a positive feasibility decision in connection with the project," Ewan Downie, CEO of Premier said in a release.
The company said it will “continue to take all steps necessary to protect its interest in the project.”